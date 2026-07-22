BusinessE-commerce

How a “bug” exposed the fragility of AI shopping’s trust economy

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The buzziest name in fashion-tech spent the past year building a story about disruption. Last week, that story cracked. A Bloomberg investigation found that Phia – the price-comparison app co-founded by Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni – had been quietly claiming commissions on sales it never actually generated, using a technique known in ad-tech circles as “cookie stuffing”. For an industry that runs almost entirely on trust, the revelation lands as more than a scandal. It’s a stress te

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