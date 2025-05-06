BusinessStrategy

Founder of RY after executing buyback from THG: ‘Hindsight is a beautiful thing’

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
After founding RY in 2005 and selling it to The Hut Group in 2017, James Patten and Brad Carr have bought the online beauty retailer back in a surprising reacquisition. Patten was sailing around Europe with his family on his yacht when he woke up one morning to a string of texts from industry contacts asking, “Have you heard the news that The Hut Group is pulling out of Australia?” “To be honest, I was a little bit surprised – from the outside, it looked like it was tracking along quite

