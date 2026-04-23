DigitalFood & beverage

Edible Blooms merges three sites to create Australia’s largest of its kind

Edible Blooms
Kelly Jamieson and Abbey Baker of Edible Blooms
By Harry Booth

Australian gifting company Edible Blooms has completed the acquisition of three sites: Dessert Boxes, Gift Baskets, and Hampers.com.au, in a bid to create one unified hamper marketplace.

The unified site will be the largest of its kind in Australia.

More than 700 products will be sold, with each brand retaining its own storefront and identity. Shopify, the site’s host, said it poises the group for 43 per cent growth throughout the remainder of the year.

“Twenty-one years ago, I started Edible Blooms with my sister from a small store in Brisbane with a simple idea – make gifting more personal, more creative, and more accessible,” said Kelly Jamieson, founder of Edible Blooms.

“Relaunching Hampers.com.au as a marketplace is a genuine milestone for us. For the first time, we’re bringing four brands, same-day delivery nationwide, and thousands of gifting options into one place.”

Recommended By IR

Image of Miss Amara Rollie Pollie Product
Furniture & homewares IR Pro

How Miss Amara turned a playmat into a design-led success

Tahlia Whitfield
Image of Adidas shopfront.
Sports & adventure

Adidas reports double-digit growth in ‘volatile’ environment

Darshana Gupta
Ray-Ban sunglass
Financial

Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica to raise US prices due to tariffs

Reuters
Strategy IR Pro

Crocs VP on building a store worthy of a cultural phenomenon, the foam clog

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
A headshot of Milani Cosmetics CEO Mary van Praag
Strategy IR Pro

Milani Cosmetics CEO Mary van Praag discusses prioritising innovation

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Retailers ride the heatwave: How Asia’s summer is driving foot traffic and sales

Michael Baker
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.