Edible Blooms merges three sites to create Australia’s largest of its kind

Australian gifting company Edible Blooms has completed the acquisition of three sites: Dessert Boxes, Gift Baskets, and Hampers.com.au, in a bid to create one unified hamper marketplace.

The unified site will be the largest of its kind in Australia.

More than 700 products will be sold, with each brand retaining its own storefront and identity. Shopify, the site’s host, said it poises the group for 43 per cent growth throughout the remainder of the year.

“Twenty-one years ago, I started Edible Blooms with my sister from a small store in Brisbane with a simple idea – make gifting more personal, more creative, and more accessible,” said Kelly Jamieson, founder of Edible Blooms.

“Relaunching Hampers.com.au as a marketplace is a genuine milestone for us. For the first time, we’re bringing four brands, same-day delivery nationwide, and thousands of gifting options into one place.”