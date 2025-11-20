Carla Zampatti immortalised in AI business tool 

An AI-powered business mentor inspired by the legacy of late fashion designer and businesswoman Carla Zampatti has launched with an aim to support the next generation of female founders.

The government-backed Enterprising ME program introduced the AI concierge, named Carla, during the Kickstarter Challenge Grand Final at Parliament House on Thursday.

As one of the world’s first AI mentors created specifically for women entrepreneurs, the AI mentor is a tribute to Zampatti, an Australian icon who was a formidable force in business and women’s empowerment. Her achievements ranged from building a fashion empire to designing cars for Ford and uniforms for Australia Post, and championing multicultural women.

“Carla Zampatti was a trailblazer in Australian fashion, business, and women’s leadership, and like her, this platform is built to empower women to lead with confidence and forge their own path,” Enterprising ME program director Fleur Anderson said.

“We can’t think of a better muse for a platform that champions women to pursue their ambitions fearlessly, and aims to challenge the gender bias in artificial intelligence.”

The tool draws on more than 8 million words of entrepreneurial knowledge, condensing hundreds of toolkits, interviews, and research into a single trusted and intuitive platform. It was also developed in partnership with hundreds of female entrepreneurs through the Enterprising ME program, fusing the lived experience of women in business with the power of AI.

Zampatti’s son Alex Schuman, CEO of Carla Zampatti and one of the Kickstarter judges, helped unveil the mentor at the event.

The Kickstarter Challenge is an initiative of the Enterprising ME program delivered in partnership with the Council of Small Businesses Australia (COSBOA).

During the grand final, female founders take centre stage and pitch their business ideas for a chance to win a share of $60,000 in equity-free funding. Each finalist will receive $7500 in funding, mentorship, and ongoing support, with one winner taking home $30,000 to accelerate their business growth.

Storm Menzies, founder of ByStorm Beauty, was named as this year’s winner. The NSW woman started the business after injuring her dominant hand in 2023 and set a mission to tear down barriers in the beauty industry for people with disabilities.

Other finalists are Lindy Hua of CO2 Lab, Lisa Cohen and Lianne Kady of Elevated Educators, Shehara Pillai of PlayPass, and Cordelia King of Superstat.