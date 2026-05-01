DigitalE-commerce

Australia Post hikes parcel surcharges to cover soaring energy costs

Australia Post
The increase comes as logistics providers face sustained fuel price fluctuations. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Australia Post will raise parcel fuel surcharges from June, as the logistics operator moves to offset rising energy costs.

The adjustment will see the domestic parcel sending and StarTrack Courier fuel surcharge increase from 12 per cent to 19.5 per cent. StarTrack Express and StarTrack Premium surcharges will also rise, from 22.7 per cent to 30.2 per cent.

This only applies to contract customers sending parcels, with no impact on MyPost Business or retail customers. Letter services and unaddressed mail will also remain unchanged.

“Along with many other businesses, Australia Post is regularly reviewing and updating its fuel surcharge to help recover the recent significant increase in fuel costs,” the company said.

It added that the decision reflects ongoing cost pressures across the delivery network.

“Our focus is on balancing cost recovery with affordability for customers, while also supporting our delivery partners,” added Australia Post.

“We continue to operate in very challenging conditions, and this necessary adjustment reflects the higher fuel costs we’re incurring in an environment where prices remain volatile.”

Recommended By IR

Supermarkets IR Pro

Coles and Woolies double down on value, but expert says it’s ‘not the only lever’

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
AI

The AI revolution is just beginning: How Agentic AI will transform CX

Robert Stockdill
Image of Endeavour Group wines.
Financial

Endeavour Group reports sales dip in third quarter

Darshana Gupta
A man stepping on a ladder with cautious label
Regulatory

ACCC approves mandatory regulation over toppling furniture

My Nguyen
a crate full of soft-sided parcels for online delivery
Supply chain IR Pro

End of an era: Online retailers exit US market as de minimis loophole closes

Helen Reid
ebay bigstock image
Online marketplaces IR Pro

Ebay Australia MD on the collectables boom and future of recommerce

Tahlia Whitfield
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.