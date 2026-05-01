Australia Post hikes parcel surcharges to cover soaring energy costs

Australia Post will raise parcel fuel surcharges from June, as the logistics operator moves to offset rising energy costs.

The adjustment will see the domestic parcel sending and StarTrack Courier fuel surcharge increase from 12 per cent to 19.5 per cent. StarTrack Express and StarTrack Premium surcharges will also rise, from 22.7 per cent to 30.2 per cent.

This only applies to contract customers sending parcels, with no impact on MyPost Business or retail customers. Letter services and unaddressed mail will also remain unchanged.

“Along with many other businesses, Australia Post is regularly reviewing and updating its fuel surcharge to help recover the recent significant increase in fuel costs,” the company said.

It added that the decision reflects ongoing cost pressures across the delivery network.

“Our focus is on balancing cost recovery with affordability for customers, while also supporting our delivery partners,” added Australia Post.

“We continue to operate in very challenging conditions, and this necessary adjustment reflects the higher fuel costs we’re incurring in an environment where prices remain volatile.”