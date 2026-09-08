DigitalData

The Palantir problem Coles could not explain away

What began as an AI efficiency play became a lesson in how retailers explain data. (Source: Supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
For a few days in July, shoppers approaching Coles stores were met by an advertisement that looked remarkably like the supermarket’s own billboard. “Here at Coles, we’re always watching you,” it read in familiar red and white. Community advocacy organisation GetUp had bought digital billboards near hundreds of stores as part of its campaign against Coles’ relationship with contentious US technology company Palantir. The advertisements vanished quickly but the suspicion behind them was

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