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The handmade marketplace drawing the line on AI – and it’s not Etsy

Madeit marketplace
As Etsy tightens its AI rules, Australian marketplace Madeit is taking a harder line. (Source: Madeit)
By Tahlia Whitfield
When Leina Broughton, the owner and CEO of artisan marketplace Madeit, came across a product listing featuring a photo of a child feeding chickens, something seemed off. Broughton had previously owned her own fashion label and immediately thought of it as a highly improbable photoshoot. Similar images were appearing across handmade children’s clothing and baby blanket listings. “I know, coming from a fashion background, that that image is absolutely impossible to catch on camera,” she

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