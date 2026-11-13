The handmade marketplace drawing the line on AI – and it’s not Etsy

told Inside Retail. “That’s not real.” Broughton decided to notify Madeit’s artists of impending restrictions on generative AI imagery. The change came in stages before the platform-wide prohibition became effective in October. AI-generated models, backgrounds, illustrations and lifestyle scenes, including the digitally furnished interiors artists use to display their work, are effectively banned from the marketplace. Her reasoning is based on Madeit’s verified-handmade ethos, which seeks to distinguish original craftsmanship from mass-produced merchandise. It’s a philosophy that has been established since 2025, when Madeit’s formal verified artisan badge was introduced as part of its ‘handmade not mass-made’ movement. “AI-generated imagery is the opposite of handmade,” Broughton said. The art of looking authentic For Broughton, identifying artificial imagery has become almost forensic. She mentioned shadows remain a giveaway, as does the immaculate finish common to generated photographs. The problem is, professionally commissioned images can raise similar suspicions, and it’s evidently a laborious verification process as she refuses to upload artisans’ photographs into AI detection software due to concerns of exposing their intellectual property. Broughton believes the scrutiny is justified, saying customer scepticism and the disdain for AI imagery is already swirling in the platform’s sales. “We see it in the sales that come through the platform; customers do not trust AI-generated imagery,” she said. Etsy’s crackdown For global marketplace Etsy, the proliferation of ‘AI slop’ has become a problem, one with commercial consequences. Last month, Hobart crochet designer Lucy Cooper found an AI-generated imitation of her beanie pattern being sold on Etsy – customers had subsequently complained on the site that the instructions failed to create the promised result. On October 22, Etsy announced tougher AI rules, requiring sellers to include at least one unedited photograph of their actual product against a real background, while prohibiting AI-generated craft instructions and entirely automated listings. Proactive enforcement of the updated image requirements is expected to begin in early 2027. “Our responsibility is to make that trust real. That’s what keeping commerce human means on our marketplace,” said James Ossman, Etsy’s VP of customer operations. The inconvenience of authenticity Even so, among Madeit’s more than 1100 paying members, several artisans with disabilities or health difficulties expressed that generative AI had made producing promotional imagery easier. Broughton said their concerns sparked conversations about accessibility and the resources available to independent makers who possess significant artistic ability but limited digital expertise. As a remedy, Madeit has encouraged members in the store’s community Facebook group to share photography advice, from inexpensive tripods to smartphone camera functions. “Just because someone’s super creative in one area of their life doesn’t mean that they’re digitally creative,” Broughton said. The virtue of showing real work Broughton recently watched verification footage submitted by a new artisan who practises ‘tatting’, an intricate method of producing lace by hand. The finished work was so incredibly precise that its validity may have been questioned without seeing the maker’s hands at work. “A lot of the artists that are on the platform, their work is so beautiful,” Leina said. “I can’t even comprehend how that would be handmade.” Broughton sees an irreplaceable amount of value in making the labour behind a product visible, and believes human craftsmanship needs more acclaim as AI proliferates. Etsy maintains that AI can have a place in handmade commerce, provided customers understand how it has been used. Ossman acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining that distinction across a marketplace of nearly six million sellers. “Our marketplace only works when buyers and sellers trust each other,” he said.