Harvey Norman bets big on AI as smart home tech reshapes consumer demand

of our global store network and targeted investments in key segments,” said chairman Gerry Harvey in a statement “Consumers continue to embrace the growing AI-PC market, with Harvey Norman proudly enhancing its AI-foothold in the delivery of the next Gen-AI technology range,” he added. Harvey Norman expects the growing demand for an emerging and disruptive white goods category to continue driving higher sales as consumers upgrade home appliances, televisions, audio devices, mobile phones and computers. “The continuing innovation and mainstream adoption of next gen-AI PCs and devices are expected to drive further sales growth in the home appliances, television, audio, mobile and computer technology categories through FY2025 and beyond,” Harvey explained. The billion-dollar white goods retailer looks to be seizing the moment and growing market share in a category that is only just starting to take off. Generative AI becoming a household norm AI has had a place in homes for over a decade. Since the launch of Alexa in 2014 consumers have warmed up to the idea of interacting with smart appliances. Just this week Amazon announced the launch of a generative AI version of Alexa, aptly named Alexa+. According to Amazon, there are already 600 million Alexa devices being used in the world and now the popular smart speaker can make reservations, find music, order groceries, arrange repairs, suggest recipes, give reminders and answer questions. “Alexa+ is more conversational, smarter, personalized – and she helps you get things done. She keeps you entertained, helps you learn, keeps you organised, summarises complex topics, and can converse about virtually anything,” Panos Panay, Amazon SVP of devices and services, said in a statement. The new and improved Alexa+ is able to orchestrate across tens of thousands of services and devices that users may already have or want to invest in after the virtual assistant upgrade. “Alexa+ can control your smart home with products from Philips Hue, Roborock, and more; make reservations or appointments with OpenTable and Vagaro; explore discographies and play music from providers including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and iHeartRadio; order groceries from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, or delivery from Grubhub and Uber Eats; remind you when tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster; and use Ring to alert you if someone is approaching your house,” elaborated Panoy. But Amazon isn’t the only company in the race to equip households with Gen AI appliances – manufacturers including GE Appliances, Samsung, Miele and LG are all looking to make homes smarter. GE Appliances partnered with Google Cloud’s generative AI platform and Vertex AI to build out its SmartHQ app – an app that allows customers to manage their appliances from home or away. “As the pace of technological change accelerates, we recognise the need to embrace new cutting-edge capabilities like generative AI to serve our users’ needs better than ever before,” said the CEO of GE Appliances, Kevin Nolan, in a statement. “Specifically, generative AI has allowed us to reinvent products in ways where the primary constraint is our imagination,” he added. Smart homes are quickly evolving from lightbulbs to include fridges, ovens, dishwashers and beyond.