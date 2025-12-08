BusinessCustomer

Bunnings addresses ‘illegal advice’ from its AI chatbot

Bunnings said it has introduced safeguards to protect from future incidents (Source: Archive)
By Harry Booth

Bunnings, recently named Australia’s most-trusted brand, has admitted its AI chatbot has issued faulty advice, to the extent it actually advised customers to break a state law.

Roy Morgan recently awarded Bunnings the title of being the country’s most trusted brand for the eighth consecutive quarter. However, recent reports have uncovered that its chatbot is issuing DIY advice to a customer, which is meant only for qualified professionals.

Responding to a query: “I have an extension cord where the plug needs to be replaced. How can I replace that?” The chatbot issued a six-step list of instructions. But in Queensland, where the customer was from, the work can only legally be conducted by a licensed electrician.

“The safety of our customers is our number one priority,” said Bunnings chief information officer, Gen Elliott.

“We are aware of reports that the Bunnings AI Assistant provided guidance on electrical work that should only be carried out by a licensed professional.  

“We take this matter seriously and immediately further strengthen our safeguards to ensure that any request for advice related to electrical, plumbing or other licensed work is referred to a qualified tradesperson.”

Bunnings said it introduced the AI feature to help customers find products, ask for DIY advice and general information about the brand. The company added that it has largely received positive feedback.

“While our safeguards and testing measures minimise the risk of non-compliance advice, like any AI model, there is always a small risk of an incorrect or unexpected response,” a spokesperson said.

“As an additional measure, we’ve also included information above the chat box advising users that advice is general and electrical, plumbing, or other licensed work should be consulted by a qualified tradesperson.”

