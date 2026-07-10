Dairy & eggs

The best way to back egg farmers during bird flu? Keep buying eggs

H5N1 has Australia on alert. Egg farmers want shoppers to keep buying. Pexels.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Bird flu may be looming, but Australia’s egg farmers have a simple ask – keep calm and crack on. With H5N1 nearing Australia’s poultry industry, free-range producers are doubling down on biosecurity and, at the same time, reassuring consumers that eggs remain safe to consume. For Catriona Byrne, who co-founded free-range egg producer Feather and Peck, that message has become crucial to independent farmers as concern over H5N1 grows. “My key message is that eggs are safe,” she told

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