Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Covid-19

Mask mandate imposed for Melbourne malls

User Image
Robert Stockdill
May 26, 20212 mins read

A mask mandate in malls has been introduced as part of a range of measures by Victoria to suppress another outbreak of Covid-19 in the state. 

In an order made last night, fitted masks must be worn by anyone aged 12 or over in all indoor venues, including shopping centres, workspaces and on public transport. 

“These additional measures are about keeping Victorians safe while our coronavirus detectives work to track down any additional cases and stamp out the spread of this deadly virus,” said acting premier James Merlino. 

“If you’re eligible to get vaccinated, don’t wait. Make an appointment or walk up to a vaccination site today. It’s the best way to protect yourself and your family.”

The Melbourne-based Covid-19 cluster has grown to 15 in just three days and health officials are concerned that one of those people had attended an AFL match on Sunday where 23,400 people gathered. Officials have ordered thousands of fans to self-isolate. 

Health sources said the next 24 hours were particularly critical due to the potential infection of people at crowded venues. Carriers and contacts had also visited pubs, cafes and supermarkets.

Merlino has not ruled out further restrictions for Melbourne. “These cases are linked and that’s a good thing, but we are very concerned by the number and by the kind of exposure sites,” he said.

Of the 15 cases, six were newly reported on Wednesday. Authorities have identified 301 close contacts of the people infected and said that so far 80 have returned negative results.

The cluster has been traced back to an Indian variant of the virus found in an overseas traveller who had completed quarantine, but officials have not worked out how it spread into the wider community.

Australia’s use of swift contact tracing, local shutdowns and tough social distancing rules have helped keep its Covid-19 numbers relatively low compared with other developed countries. It has recorded just over 30,000 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.

  • Additional reporting by Reuters. 

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
David Jones to exit more stores post-virus
Financial
David Jones to exit more stores post-virus
Woolworths, Bunnings emerge as most trusted brands in COVID lockdown
Supermarkets
Woolworths, Bunnings emerge as most trusted brands in COVID lockdown
Road testing COVID-19 innovations from Bunnings, Mecca and more
Openings & closings
Road testing COVID-19 innovations from Bunnings, Mecca and more
Lagardère Travel Retail reopens outlets in ANZ domestic terminals
Travel retail
Lagardère Travel Retail reopens outlets in ANZ domestic terminals
What COVID-19 means for the people making your clothes
Fashion & accessories
What COVID-19 means for the people making your clothes
Author's latest articles
Greater China sales soar for Vans, Supreme parent VF Corporation
Financial
Greater China sales soar for Vans, Supreme parent VF Corporation
Authentic Brands Group lodges bid for Reebok – report
Financial
Authentic Brands Group lodges bid for Reebok – report
Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works to be split into separate companies
Health & beauty
Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works to be split into separate companies
Simon, Authentic Brands snap up adventure wear company Eddie Bauer
Sports & adventure
Simon, Authentic Brands snap up adventure wear company Eddie Bauer
B2B marketplace TradeSquare signs new industry partnership
Supply chain
B2B marketplace TradeSquare signs new industry partnership