What’s keeping retail CEOs up at night?

th care. Heading into the peak season, we’re not just thinking about sales, we’re thinking about safety. Our store teams are at the heart of the experience we offer, and ensuring they feel supported, secure and empowered in an increasingly challenging retail environment is non-negotiable. It’s the human part of retail that keeps me focused and grounded.” Jim GallCEO, RB Sellars “The rise in fake sites and fraudulent social ads impersonating Australian retailers is creating real-world fallout: confused customers, lost sales, extra workload for customer service teams, and growing reputational risk for brands, while the big platforms offer limited protection. With reports that a significant share of platform ad revenue is linked to fraudulent activity, we need stronger accountability from these platforms and better verification tools for Australian businesses. Tougher moderation and verified ad channels are essential to protect both our customers and our brands.” Scott DruceGeneral Manager, Typo “It’s not really competition that keeps me up – it’s connection. Customers move fast, and you’ve got to earn their attention every day. We’ve got to stay focused on finding new ways to connect through creativity, storytelling and culture – not just product.” Kerry NorlinPresident, Dolce Vita Footwear “The reason for retail is the in-person experience. For us, that means delivering excellent customer service and focusing on feel-good moments – creating spaces that bring people together and build community. Retail has to go beyond shopping; it has to feel meaningful.” Elle RosebyGroup CEO, Adairs “In retail, change has become our only constant, and technology is at the heart of every conversation about our future. At Adairs Group, embracing new tech isn’t just a systems upgrade, it’s about empowering people at every level to adapt, innovate and improve how we serve customers and work together.” Stephanie SayCEO, HoMie “I’m thinking about how we can continue to innovate and trailblaze as a social enterprise retailer, while balancing the responsibility we hold for the community we exist to support. Collaborations, partnerships, circular initiatives and exciting events – it’s all part of our responsibility to keep pushing boundaries to stay relevant to our customers, because we have young people counting on HoMie every day to provide supported employment pathways out of homelessness.” This story first appeared in the 2026 Australian Retail Outlook. Further reading: How can retailers strengthen supply chains in 2026?