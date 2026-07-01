BusinessStrategy

What’s keeping retail CEOs up at night?

T2-Tea store.
Retail leaders share priorities. (Source: T2)
By Adam Thorn
Inside Retail asked a selection of retail leaders what issue is keeping them awake at night. Christelle YoungManaging Director, T2 Tea “As Managing Director of T2, what keeps me up at night is holding the line on our purpose: transforming daily rituals into extraordinary moments, with tea done differently, while protecting the people who bring it all to life. As a B Corp, we’re committed to doing business differently; that means sourcing ethically, operating sustainably, and leading with car

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