CareersHardware

Top Bunnings management depart in ‘reshaping’

(Source: Bunnings)
By Sean Cao

Four executives in Bunnings’ management team have departed the hardware chain in a move that was described as a “reshaping” rather than a restructure.

Chief commercial officer Ben McIntosh, chief transformation officer Leah Balter, and GM of corporate affairs Maria McCarthy have exited the company. Jen Tucker, the director of merchandise, also decided to leave following a family bereavement.

Other management shuffles include the appointment of Ryan Baker as chief operating officer. Current CFO Rachael McVitty will take over from Baker as chief customer officer.

Michael Howard, who is currently at Wesfarmers following a 16-year career at the Officeworks business, will be the new chief financial officer.

Bunnings MD Mike Schneider told the Australian Financial Review that the changes are part of a “reshaping” rather than a restructure and that it is “not a cost thing”.

The reshuffle of the executive ranks was designed to bring the commercial and customer teams closer together, he added.

Bunnings operates from 387 locations and expanded through the acquisitions of Beaumont Tiles and Adelaide Tools, the latter rebranded as Tool Kit Depot.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Appointments & exits

Retail appointments of the week

Inside Retail
Bunnings is investing in new tech to benefit staff and customers. Image supplied
Hardware

Bunnings to trial four-day working week

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Strategy

City Chic reports soft sales, launches strategic review

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Clothing The Gaps. Image supplied
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Clothing The Gaps founder on the power, value and values of their tees

Yatu Widders Hunt
Sustainability IR Pro

How The Mills Fabrica is leveraging tech to drive innovation in fashion

Anil Prabha