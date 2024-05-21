Top Bunnings management depart in ‘reshaping’

Four executives in Bunnings’ management team have departed the hardware chain in a move that was described as a “reshaping” rather than a restructure.

Chief commercial officer Ben McIntosh, chief transformation officer Leah Balter, and GM of corporate affairs Maria McCarthy have exited the company. Jen Tucker, the director of merchandise, also decided to leave following a family bereavement.

Other management shuffles include the appointment of Ryan Baker as chief operating officer. Current CFO Rachael McVitty will take over from Baker as chief customer officer.

Michael Howard, who is currently at Wesfarmers following a 16-year career at the Officeworks business, will be the new chief financial officer.

Bunnings MD Mike Schneider told the Australian Financial Review that the changes are part of a “reshaping” rather than a restructure and that it is “not a cost thing”.

The reshuffle of the executive ranks was designed to bring the commercial and customer teams closer together, he added.

Bunnings operates from 387 locations and expanded through the acquisitions of Beaumont Tiles and Adelaide Tools, the latter rebranded as Tool Kit Depot.