Super Retail Group names Fonterra’s global markets CEO as chair

Super Retail Group has named Judith Swales as chair, succeeding Sally Pitkin, effective at the conclusion of the annual general meeting on October 24.

Swales currently serves Super Retail Group’s non-executive director and CEO of Fonterra’s global markets.

She will leave her Fonterra role next month as the dairy cooperative considers divesting some or all of its global consumer business and integrated businesses, namely Fonterra Oceania and Fonterra Sri Lanka.

“After announcing my intention to stand down from the board at the end of my term this year, we commenced a comprehensive search as part of our succession planning processes,” said Pitkin.

“In her three years on the board, Judith has played an important role in board and committee deliberations, providing a future-focused perspective based on market and customer trends.”

Swales previously served as MD of Heinz Australia and CEO and MD of Goodyear Dunlop Australia and New Zealand and held leadership roles at bookseller Angus & Robertson and WH Smith.

She joined Super Retail Group as a non-executive director in 2021 and previously served on the boards of Virgin Australia, Dulux Group and Fosters.

Meanwhile, non-executive director Howard Mowlem will retire from the board on June 29. The company has already commenced a search for a successor.