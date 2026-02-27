Retail’s year of change: How leaders are preparing for uncertainty

tion, working proactively rather than reactively, making decisions that are both sustainable and profitable.” This year, 2026, promises to be one of the most transformative for retail in a generation. Today, retailers, brands and distributors face a world of supply chain disruption, cost-of-living pressures and artificial intelligence upending how consumers both discover and purchase products. Yet, conversely, shoppers have never had higher expectations and never thought harder before reaching the checkout. Welcome, then, to the age of deliberation. This is a moment when Australians are weighing every purchase, but also weighing every brand: asking not only “Can I afford this?” but “Why this, and why now?” The impulse buy is fading, replaced by researched, reviewed, often discounted treats that earn their place in the basket. In this landscape, price is the ticket to play, but it is no longer the thing that wins the game. What wins is meaning. This story is about that shift. It traces how value consciousness has hardened into habit, how customer experience has moved from side project to operating system, and how AI, supply chains, capital and the workforce are being rewired around one question: how do you make every interaction feel worth choosing? Because if retail is, at its core, about creating spaces that bring people together, then this cautious new era is not the end of aspiration – it is the test of which brands deserve it. Consumers are cautious Caution has become the new default setting in Australian retail. Shoppers are still walking through the doors and browsing online, but they are weighing every purchase more carefully, editing their carts and asking whether something is truly worth it. Inflation fatigue has seeped into daily life, and value consciousness has shifted from passing trend to deeply ingrained habit, reshaping what goes into the basket – and what quietly gets left behind. The numbers tell the same story. The ANZ–Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index may have edged up three points to 84.5 after the holidays. However, it still sits among the lowest January readings in 35 years, underscoring how fragile sentiment remains. And in the latest Australian Retail Outlook from KPMG and Inside Retail, 86 per cent of Australians rank affordable prices as their top priority. At the same time, nearly three-quarters also insist on quality and variety – a data-backed portrait of restraint and discernment. Consumers themselves describe “already having enough” and “buying only the essentials”, saving their splurges for treats that have been researched, reviewed and, ideally, marked down. Retailers have begun to call this the age of deliberation – a landscape where the impulse buy is fading, and the thoughtful purchase is firmly in charge. In this new state of play, the real contest isn’t for the wallet, but for the heart. The question facing retailers is not just how to sell, but how to mean something. As Mecca’s chief retail officer, Ian Burl, put it, retail is becoming more social and entertaining, with stores evolving into places “where human connection and joy live”. T2 Tea’s chief financial officer, Krista Diez-Simson, described omnichannel and experiential retail as major opportunities, arguing that in a softer market, it’s data plus “immersive, sensory moments” that keep customers coming back. Across the sector, the message is clear: price matters, but experience decides. Loyalty now belongs to the brands that make shoppers feel recognised, delighted and genuinely cared for. Customer experience – CX – is no longer a siloed team or a post-purchase survey; it is the business model, and the stage on which the next chapter of Australian retail will be written. Connection as retail’s sharpest edge The new state of play in Australian retail is being shaped less by what’s on the shelves and more by how it feels to be there. As consumers grow choosier and more deliberate, the stores that win attention are those that serve as stages for emotional connection rather than simple points of sale. Walk into a Mecca boutique, and you’re met first by conversation – “What are you in the mood for?” – not a wall of product. At Dusk, scent turns into storytelling. At Typo, humour transforms stationery into a vehicle for self‑expression. Leaders inside these businesses are clear about what they’re chasing. “Customers move fast, and you’ve got to earn their attention every day,” Typo general manager Scott Druce said. “It’s not competition that keeps me up – it’s connection. That’s what drives creativity and culture.” For Norlin, retail remains the purest form of hospitality. “The reason for retail is the in-person experience,” she said. “It’s about feel-good moments – creating spaces that bring people together. It has to go beyond shopping; it has to feel meaningful.” If online is the transaction, in‑store is the memory. That distinction is blurring as “phygital” retail takes hold – a hybrid of digital convenience and sensory immersion. A shopper might discover a brand through social media, book an in‑store service via app, scan QR codes as they browse and complete the purchase from their phone on the way home. At the core of all these industry shifts is a deeper redefinition of customer experience. CX is no longer a department or a dashboard; it is a cultural philosophy that runs through every touchpoint. Retail strategists talk about “total experience design” – aligning branding, operations and empathy so that the playlist, the lighting, the copy on a push notification, and the way a sales associate says goodbye all feel part of the same emotional architecture. In uncertain times, consumers gravitate toward brands they trust and feel personally connected to. Those willing to invest in that relationship now are building loyalty that will outlast the downturn. In this climate, stores and events are not just sales channels, but social infrastructure – places that offer grounding, delight and a sense of belonging that screens alone can’t match. Aligning AI, assets and people The implication for retailers is stark. The winners in 2026 will be those who use AI to make experiences smoother rather than stranger, align their capital spend with what customers truly value, build supply chains that keep promises, and create workplaces where frontline staff feel safe, supported and empowered to deliver. In a cautious, deliberative market, that human-centred coherence is what will turn one good interaction into a relationship that lasts beyond the next discount cycle. Artificial intelligence is moving from buzzword to business lever in Australian retail. According to KPMG, nearly half of retailers now say AI is core to their operations, with 55 per cent reporting returns above 10 per cent and one in five seeing gains beyond 30 per cent. At the same time, three-quarters admit they are still waiting for the AI landscape to stabilise, and only a quarter have a clear, organisation-wide vision, resulting in scattered pilots sitting atop fragmented data and legacy systems. The Iconic has already started to see changes in user behaviour reflected in its searches, driven by how people interact with other large language models like ChatGPT. “Because of this, The Iconic is looking at optimising its algorithm between the traditional types of keyword-driven searches that people are used to, and using AI-based, vector-based search algorithms that can understand the natural language context of a user’s search query,” said Adam Cox, chief technology and product officer at The Iconic. In a cost-of-living squeeze set to affect 81 per cent of retail businesses over the next three years, experimentation for its own sake is over. AI is being redeployed toward sharper demand forecasting, smarter assortments, more precise marketing and frontline support – but without clean first-party data, integrated systems and strong governance, tech leaders warn it risks becoming a classic “garbage in, garbage out” exercise. Supply chains are being quietly re-engineered for a world where convenience is non-negotiable. Logistics and fulfilment have become key battlegrounds as omnichannel habits harden, with 39.7 per cent of shoppers wanting faster home delivery, 35.1 per cent preferring same-day options, over 60 per cent demanding real-time product availability and 58 per cent ranking easy returns as essential. To serve that profitably, retailers are rethinking the role of physical space and inventory: investing in high-velocity logistics and better visibility, and designing stores that can function as a showroom, fulfilment node and community hub all at once. Tony Zasimovich, global vice president of retail at DP World, said retailers are heading into 2026 carrying pressure that’s been building for years. “Volatility isn’t easing: uncertainty from regulatory compliance and global geopolitical events, front-loading orders to avoid shocks and border delays, and resulting stock build-up at distribution centres, which causes risk to bottom lines.” Population growth and limited new retail development are simultaneously pushing up rents and sales per square metre, forcing more disciplined decisions about which locations do more than just transact. Capital allocation is also becoming one of retail’s sharpest competitive tools. With household budgets under pressure and price sensitivity entrenched, the outlook is blunt that growth will not come from “business as usual” but from reinventing how retailers operate, engage and differentiate – and from being ruthless about what creates genuine value. That means shutting down third-party data initiatives that don’t deliver, channelling investment into data platforms, analytics and CX rather than vanity technology, and testing every dollar for its impact on conversion, loyalty and margin. “There is going to be some new uncertainty coming, so it is prudent to make sure your team is able to react and navigate it,” said Matthew Nott, chief financial officer of MAAP. Sharing that MAAP has prioritised cash flow management and refinancing debt “to be more flexible.” Hence, the business has “available liquidity facilities that can enable quick movement if it wants to take up opportunities or handle any unforeseen circumstances.” The case studies point to a quieter, more surgical pattern of spending. For example, luggage brand July is using AI and a customer data platform to target discounts instead of blanket markdowns. The Iconic is trialling semantic search and AI “agents” to curate a 300,000-SKU catalogue, while Blue Illusion is prioritising integration middleware and data hygiene before rolling out an AI co‑pilot to stores. The Melbourne Fashion Festival – which provided the cover for this issue – has witnessed these changes firsthand, working in lockstep with the industry. How are established labels and emerging designers coping? “Established labels are generally showing greater resilience, particularly those with a strong sense of identity, loyal customer bases and agile channel strategies across wholesale, direct-to-consumer, and experiential retail,” CEO Caroline Ralphsmith told Inside Retail. “That said, rising production costs and international competition remain real pressures. Emerging designers are incredibly creative and globally minded, often finding traction through niche audiences, direct-to-consumer models, and strategic collaborations. Their biggest challenges are scaling sustainably and balancing visibility with commercial viability.” Workforce as a differentiator The retail workforce is also emerging as a decisive differentiator in 2026. Retail employs more than 1.3 million Australians, and the outlook frames this year as a turning point shaped by four forces: safety, AI, flexibility and career narrative. Serious incidents in stores are up 30 per cent, making “felt safety” non-negotiable, while research estimates roughly a quarter of roles could be reshaped or replaced by automation by 2027, and 39 per cent of workers are worried about what that means. Leading brands argue the answer is not stripping out people but redesigning jobs: Ikea focuses on making roles “survivable” through stable contracts and role-specific AI assistants; Amazon is building an in-house “machine learning university” so staff can use AI tools as they grow headcount; and designer label Aje Collective leans into connection, communication and coaching to equip store teams for more complex interactions. “Teams in-store that know what they’re doing, they’re happy, they’re fulfilled, they’ve been with the business, they’ve got that commitment to the business, the service that they deliver is just on another level because they believe in the message,” said Prudence Maynard, head of people and culture at Aje Collective. Across the sector, flexibility in hours, location, tasks, and progression is shifting from a perk to a baseline to build a workforce capable of delivering the higher-touch, emotionally intelligent customer experiences that technology alone cannot. Taken together, these threads – from AI and data to supply chain rewiring, capital discipline and workforce redesign – point back to the same destination: customer experience. The long windy road ahead CX isn’t a soft strategy. It’s measurable, profitable and increasingly essential in a market where acquisition costs are climbing, and attention spans are shrinking. When retailers deliver experiences that make customers feel valued, those customers spend more, return more often and advocate louder. In the end, the “age of deliberation” is not just a story about caution, but about clarity in the new state of play. Australian shoppers are telling retailers exactly what they want: fair prices, reliable basics and experiences that feel worth leaving the house – or opening the app – for. The brands rising to meet that moment are the ones treating CX not as window dressing, but as the organising logic for everything else: how they deploy AI, where they put their capital, what their stores look like and how they build and protect their teams. This story was featured in the January edition of Inside Retail.