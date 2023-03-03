Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|HR

Retail appointments of the week

Daniel Kulle (Source: Supplied)
User Image
Dean Blake
March 3, 20232 mins read

Coco Republic appoints lead director to power US expansion

By Dean Blake

Homewares brand Coco Republic has appointed former president and CEO of H&M North America Daniel Kulle as its Lead Director. 

Kulle, brings 30 years of experience in the retail industry, and has expertise in leading global brands’ international expansion, having held executive positions in a number of retailers: most recently as CEO of Forever 21.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to the Coco Republic Board of Directors,” board chairman Peter Comisar said. 

“His deep understanding of the retail industry and track record of success will be invaluable as we continue to grow our brand and expand our reach globally.”

Kulle said he was honoured to take up the role, and that he is excited to help drive international momentum in the business’ US launch, as well as help turn it into a global leader in home furnishings. 

BWX CEO departs amid flagging results

By Dean Blake

Global beauty and personal care business BWX’s group chief executive and managing director Rory Gration is departing the role after only 12 months, having served through a period which the business called “highly challenging and disruptive”.

During the first half of FY23, the business saw revenue fall 18.4 per cent, EBITDA fall 650 per cent, and net profit free-fall 1,767 per cent to a $100 million loss. 

“I acknowledge that the company has not met the expectations of our shareholders,” the business’ chairman Ian Campbell told investors.

“As an independent chairman, I would like to assure shareholders that we have spent considerable time reviewing the events that led to the problems that the company faced in FY22. It is my intention to make sure these events do not occur in the future.”

Gration and the business’ board agreed that he would exit immediately, and would be replaced by former Coles’ chief sustainability, property and export officer Thinus Keeve. 

Additionally, Coles’ former chief marketing officer Lisa Ronson has joined the business as an independent non-executive director of the company’s board, as well as the chair of its people and culture committee.

Coles Group names new general manager of operations

By Dean Blake

Coles Group has welcomed Joanne Brown as its new general manager of operations, bringing over 20 years of experience to the role.

Brown previously spent eight years at Aldi Australia, serving as the business’ regional managing director and head of regional logistics, as well as a further six years at Aldi UK as its logistics director.

“We’re making Coles a great place to work for gender equality, and it’s exciting to have another strong female leader step into such an important role,” said Coles’ executive general manager of supermarket operations Claire Lauber.

Lagardère Travel Retail appoints CSR lead

By Dean Blake

Lagardère Travel Retail has named Arnaud Rolland as the business’ Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, according to The Moodie Davitt Report.

Rolland brings 28 years of experience to the business, 22 of which were spent at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, where he led the business’ CSR Strategy in France since 2008. 

Lagardère called the appointment an important investment in its CSR governance.

“I am delighted to welcome Arnaud to our team,” said Lagardère Travel Retail chief business officer Lucio Rossetto.

“[Our] objective is to secure long-term sustainable operations in response to customers, landlords, partners and employees’ expectations. I trust Arnaud will provide the competences, the focus and the energy to realise the ambitious objectives of a committed and enthusiastic organisation.” 

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Converse gives emerging Sydney artists a creative platform
Marketing
Converse gives emerging Sydney artists a creative platform
Nike, Ikea, Asos join a growing list of global retailers spurning Russia
Management
Nike, Ikea, Asos join a growing list of global retailers spurning Russia
Retail appointments of the week
HR
Retail appointments of the week
Meet Tennealle O’Shannessy: #1 in this year’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce
Pureplay
Meet Tennealle O’Shannessy: #1 in this year’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce
Tigerlily CEO Travis Wright on what it takes to win at online retail
Pureplay
Tigerlily CEO Travis Wright on what it takes to win at online retail
Author's latest articles
Woolworths Holdings CEO on the future of David Jones, Country Road
Financial
Woolworths Holdings CEO on the future of David Jones, Country Road
How retailers are supporting, and learning from, the LGBTQ+ community
Marketing
How retailers are supporting, and learning from, the LGBTQ+ community
Why Optometrist Warehouse could deliver a test for the optical sector
Health & beauty
Why Optometrist Warehouse could deliver a test for the optical sector
What Amazon, Ikea and Barbeques Galore are focusing on in 2023
Management
What Amazon, Ikea and Barbeques Galore are focusing on in 2023
What Coles and Woolworths are focusing on in the second half of FY23
Supermarkets
What Coles and Woolworths are focusing on in the second half of FY23