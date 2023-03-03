Retail appointments of the week

Coco Republic appoints lead director to power US expansion

By Dean Blake

Homewares brand Coco Republic has appointed former president and CEO of H&M North America Daniel Kulle as its Lead Director.

Kulle, brings 30 years of experience in the retail industry, and has expertise in leading global brands’ international expansion, having held executive positions in a number of retailers: most recently as CEO of Forever 21.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to the Coco Republic Board of Directors,” board chairman Peter Comisar said.

“His deep understanding of the retail industry and track record of success will be invaluable as we continue to grow our brand and expand our reach globally.”

Kulle said he was honoured to take up the role, and that he is excited to help drive international momentum in the business’ US launch, as well as help turn it into a global leader in home furnishings.

BWX CEO departs amid flagging results

By Dean Blake

Global beauty and personal care business BWX’s group chief executive and managing director Rory Gration is departing the role after only 12 months, having served through a period which the business called “highly challenging and disruptive”.

During the first half of FY23, the business saw revenue fall 18.4 per cent, EBITDA fall 650 per cent, and net profit free-fall 1,767 per cent to a $100 million loss.

“I acknowledge that the company has not met the expectations of our shareholders,” the business’ chairman Ian Campbell told investors.

“As an independent chairman, I would like to assure shareholders that we have spent considerable time reviewing the events that led to the problems that the company faced in FY22. It is my intention to make sure these events do not occur in the future.”

Gration and the business’ board agreed that he would exit immediately, and would be replaced by former Coles’ chief sustainability, property and export officer Thinus Keeve.

Additionally, Coles’ former chief marketing officer Lisa Ronson has joined the business as an independent non-executive director of the company’s board, as well as the chair of its people and culture committee.

Coles Group names new general manager of operations

By Dean Blake

Coles Group has welcomed Joanne Brown as its new general manager of operations, bringing over 20 years of experience to the role.

Brown previously spent eight years at Aldi Australia, serving as the business’ regional managing director and head of regional logistics, as well as a further six years at Aldi UK as its logistics director.

“We’re making Coles a great place to work for gender equality, and it’s exciting to have another strong female leader step into such an important role,” said Coles’ executive general manager of supermarket operations Claire Lauber.

Lagardère Travel Retail appoints CSR lead

By Dean Blake

Lagardère Travel Retail has named Arnaud Rolland as the business’ Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, according to The Moodie Davitt Report.

Rolland brings 28 years of experience to the business, 22 of which were spent at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, where he led the business’ CSR Strategy in France since 2008.

Lagardère called the appointment an important investment in its CSR governance.

“I am delighted to welcome Arnaud to our team,” said Lagardère Travel Retail chief business officer Lucio Rossetto.

“[Our] objective is to secure long-term sustainable operations in response to customers, landlords, partners and employees’ expectations. I trust Arnaud will provide the competences, the focus and the energy to realise the ambitious objectives of a committed and enthusiastic organisation.”