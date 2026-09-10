Q&A: The founder shaking up the pet accessories market

Australia’s pet industry has reached $22 billion in value, but its accessories category has been an afterthought. Plastic buckles, nylon webbing and products built for function, rather than the customers who buy them. Melbourne founder Oksana Stakhovych spotted that gap, spent over a year building a solution, and launched Mia Coosh in October 2025. I talked to Mia about the why and the how behind her business.

Inside Retail‘s sister title Inside Small Business: What was your professional background prior to launching Mia Coosh?

Oksana Stakhovych: I had worked for many years in e-commerce and online retail, with an earlier background in business administration. So, while pet accessories and product design were completely new to me, I already had a good understanding of the practical side of running an online business, from customer experience and presentation through to operations, fulfilment, and customer service. That experience definitely helped when it came to turning the idea for Mia Coosh into a real business.

ISB: What was the inspiration behind the business?

OS: It really was Mia, our toy poodle. When she came into our lives, I was just trying to find the best harness I could for her. I wanted something comfortable, secure, and lightweight, but also something beautiful that I actually loved putting on her.

We tried so many different options, but there was always something that wasn’t quite right. Some looked lovely but didn’t fit well, while others were comfortable but felt bulky or heavy on her small frame. Eventually we thought, if we can’t find exactly what we’re looking for, why not try to create it ourselves?

We never set out looking for a business idea. Mia came first, and Mia Coosh really grew from wanting something better for her.

ISB: Can you tell us about how you went about designing and refining your products prior to launch?

OS: We spent more than a year developing and refining the products before we launched. We started with the harness because that was the reason Mia Coosh came about in the first place. There were lots of prototypes and many small changes along the way, from the shape and strap placement to the proportions and weight of the hardware.

Mia tested everything in real life, on normal walks, at the beach, in parks and in different weather. We also tested the sizing on other small- and medium-sized dogs because it obviously needed to work for more than just Mia. There were quite a few versions that looked almost finished but still went back for another adjustment. I was probably a little obsessive about it, but I didn’t want to launch something just because it was “good enough”.

ISB: When and where did you launch the business?

OS: We officially launched online in Melbourne in October 2025. Melbourne has naturally influenced the brand because it’s where we live with Mia and where the whole idea started. It’s also such a dog-friendly city, and dogs are very much part of everyday life here, whether that’s going for a walk, sitting at a café or coming along for a weekend away.

We wanted Mia Coosh pieces to feel like they belonged in that everyday lifestyle, while still being comfortable and practical for the dog wearing them.

ISB: Please explain the ethos behind your choice of vegan microfibre leather, as opposed to more commonly-used bovine leather or synthetic fibres in this market?

OS: From the beginning, I knew I didn’t want to use bovine leather. It just didn’t feel right to me to make products for animals using animal skins. We have a very simple saying behind that choice: animals should not wear animals. At the same time, I didn’t want to compromise on quality. We wanted something soft, lightweight, durable and beautiful enough to give the products the look and feel we had in mind. Premium microfibre leather gave us that balance. It has a really refined feel, but it’s also practical, comfortable for the dog and easy to care for, which matters when the products are designed to be used every day.

ISB: I understand you have built in a ‘give-back’ aspect into your business model from day one, what does that involve and why is it important to you?

OS: A portion of every order goes towards supporting registered animal rescue organisations in Australia, helping with the care, rehabilitation, and rehoming of animals in need. That was something I wanted to include from the beginning. Mia is the reason this business exists, so it felt very natural that Mia Coosh should also give something back to animals who haven’t been as fortunate as she has.

I also didn’t want it to be something we added later as a campaign or promotion. By building it into every order from day one, it simply becomes part of the way we run the business.

We’re still a young brand, but I hope that as Mia Coosh grows, the difference we can make grows with it, too.