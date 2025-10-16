Q&A: How Being Wear’s gender-free, sensory-considerate underwear is upending the category

In a crowded and competitive clothing market, Being Wear has managed to stand out for being the first Australian underwear label designed to be entirely gender-free and sensory-considerate, as well as using a universal sizing system that breaks away from traditional binary norms. We talk to founder Andrew Whittle to learn about the personal experiences that led to the establishment of the business and his approach in marketing the products in spite of the prevailing norms it wishes to challenge.

IR: What is the inspiration behind Being Wear?

AW: I saw my daughter struggling to find underwear she could wear comfortably as someone with sensory issues. But what really struck me was when she wanted to wear boxers traditionally made for boys we realised there were even fewer options for her. Around the same time, she asked about wearing a binder, and again we found the same problem: almost no safe, comfortable, accessible options for young people. In that moment, it became clear this wasn’t just about underwear, it was about choice, being heard and identity. That’s when Being Wear was born, for all human beings.

IR: Why is it important for Being Wear to promote underwear that is gender-free and sensory-considerate?

AW: With 1 in 5 Australians experiencing some form of sensory-related challenge and 62 per cent of consumers wanting more gender-free options, we could see the need for better basics. Everybody deserves to feel seen and heard and more importantly comfortable in the clothing that is the closest to their skin. And for those lucky enough not to suffer sensory sensitivities, they can still enjoy the softest and more comfiest underwear around. Being is for every human being no matter who you are.

IR: What is your approach to promoting these products in a market that has long been accustomed to traditional clothing norms?

AW: Great question. The great thing is that so many inroads have already been made, we now have gender free bathrooms in shopping centres and people, particularly our children are becoming accustomed to using pronouns. For us it is simply about changing the way people traditionally shop for underwear, instead of shopping male or female, you simply choose top or bottom, then pouch or no pouch. The pouch allows for more room at the front which some people prefer, while no pouch offers more support. Great for all but especially when exercising or playing sport. It’s a simple choice yet for so many people it’s making all the difference

IR: How has the reception of the products been thus far?

AW: Honestly it’s been incredible. Every single day we are blown away with people proactively reaching out to us to tell us our products are making all the difference for them, but more importantly we are being told that being is the most comfortable underwear they have ever worn. What we are so proud of is the fact we are not only solving a real life problem for so many Australians, but we have created Australia’s most comfortable underwear product no matter who you are.

IR: What is your vision for Being Wear for the next couple of years?

AW: To create a brand that allows people to feel like they can belong and be the best version of themselves – no itchy seams, no labels, just a comfortable product. Each pair also comes with a positive daily affirmation to help you be the best version of yourself!

IR: What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in this business journey that aspiring entrepreneurs should take to heart?

AW: It’s tough out there. Everyday is full of new challenges to overcome. I would suggest making sure you have a braintrust of people you can trust to give you feedback at every step of the journey. Good or bad, you need it.