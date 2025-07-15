CareersDepartment stores

Myer appoints former CRG exec in newly minted CPO role

Image of Myer logo outside store.
The newly created role follows a strategic review by the company. (Source: Bigstock)
By Darshana Gupta

Myer has appointed Simon Schofield as its chief product officer (CPO) as the brand attempts to tap into younger dynamics and drive online sales. 

Schofield previously held the role of CEO at Cue, before which he had spent 12 years at the Country Road Group, where he held the role of MD for Trenery, Witchery and David Jones’ private label. 

Before that, he spent a short amount of time as a planner at Miss Shop, a brand owned by Myer. 

“I’m thrilled to be joining Myer as CPO to help lead the direction of the Myer Exclusive Brands (MEBs) across Apparel, Footwear & Accessories, Sleepwear & Intimates across the Womenswear, Menswear and Childrenswear categories as well as taking on executive responsibility for the Sass & Bide, Marcs, and David Lawrence businesses,” said Schofield in a LinkedIn post.

The newly created role follows a strategic review by the company, with CEO Olivia Wirth stating its exclusive brands were being underutilised. 

Myer’s apparel brands saw a 3.9 per cent drop in sales in the second half of the year, as compared to the same period last year. 

Recommended By IR

Health & beauty IR Pro

Keeping up appearances in Thailand’s booming beauty market

Michael Baker
Strategy IR Pro

Can BCBG truly make a comeback in the era of Y2K fashion?

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Sports & adventure

Asics eyes record profit after strong first half

Sean Cao
Financial

Affordable fashion sales surge online, despite consumer spending slowdown

Sean Cao
Strategy

Leica opens its largest store globally in Melbourne CBD

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Oodie fined $100,000 for failing to put warning labels on kids products

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.