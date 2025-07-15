Myer appoints former CRG exec in newly minted CPO role

Myer has appointed Simon Schofield as its chief product officer (CPO) as the brand attempts to tap into younger dynamics and drive online sales.

Schofield previously held the role of CEO at Cue, before which he had spent 12 years at the Country Road Group, where he held the role of MD for Trenery, Witchery and David Jones’ private label.

Before that, he spent a short amount of time as a planner at Miss Shop, a brand owned by Myer.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Myer as CPO to help lead the direction of the Myer Exclusive Brands (MEBs) across Apparel, Footwear & Accessories, Sleepwear & Intimates across the Womenswear, Menswear and Childrenswear categories as well as taking on executive responsibility for the Sass & Bide, Marcs, and David Lawrence businesses,” said Schofield in a LinkedIn post.

The newly created role follows a strategic review by the company, with CEO Olivia Wirth stating its exclusive brands were being underutilised.

Myer’s apparel brands saw a 3.9 per cent drop in sales in the second half of the year, as compared to the same period last year.