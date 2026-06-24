Muzz Buzz franchise founder Warren Reynolds dies

Coffee chain Muzz Buzz Franchising has announced the death of its founder, Warren Reynolds, who died on June 20 following an unexpected medical episode.

A statement published on LinkedIn by Muzz Buzz describes Reynolds as a respected Western Australian entrepreneur, mentor, and community leader.

Reynolds established, grew, and supported numerous successful ventures but was best known for Muzz Buzz, a business he bought in 2004 and transformed from a single drive-thru coffee store into a franchise brand with more than 30 stores across WA.

This year the brand is celebrating 25 years of business.

“Away from business, Warren was an accomplished and widely respected aerobatic pilot. Aviation was one of his lifelong passions, and he approached it with the same discipline, courage, precision, and pursuit of excellence that defined his business career,” the statement reads.

“Warren was widely respected for his ability to inspire confidence, identify opportunities, and help people realise their potential. He was a passionate advocate for Western Australian business and a generous mentor to countless individuals throughout his career.

“Those fortunate enough to work alongside Warren will remember his kindness, energy, optimism, generosity, and genuine interest in the success and wellbeing of others. His influence extended far beyond the businesses he built and will continue to be felt through the many people whose lives and careers he helped shape.”

The statement concluded: “Our thoughts are with Warren’s wife, Joyce, his daughters, grandchildren, extended family, friends, colleagues, and the many people whose lives he touched during this difficult time. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”