CareersLeadership

Why a fashion partnerships expert built a scalp-care brand

strand co founder Meagan Pate
How Straand turned beauty’s last taboo into a retail category. Supplied .
By Tahlia Whitfield
In the Australian beauty market every product has to earn its bathroom real estate. Scalp care, once the awkward pharmacy namesake, has become one of the industry’s more persuasive new categories. In the US prestige market, scalp care sales rose 19 per cent in the first half of 2025, while Australian pharmacy aisles are filling with local names including hair-growth brand Bouf and Melbourne-based scalp care company, Straand.  Straand was established in 2022, consisting of prebiotic, microbiom

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