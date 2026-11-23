Retail Food Group’s (RFG) executive chairman Peter George is stepping down from his role and leaving the company’s board after eight years. Non-executive director Abigail Cheadle is also resigning.

The country’s largest multi-brand retail food and beverage franchise owner told investors on the ASX that the changes come “with the completion” of its turnaround strategy. In fiscal 2026, the company recorded a domestic network sales decline of 3.1 per cent.

RFG has been closing locations across its network in an effort to optimise its store footprint and profitability. The recent financial year saw 35 locations close.

Operating Gloria Jean’s, Donut King, Brumby’s, Crust and Beefy’s, RFG recently introduced the Firehouse Subs brand to Australia through a Queensland opening.

The company’s search for a CEO is ongoing. Investors were told that George will support the individual appointed to the post, remaining as the board’s chair until a replacement is appointed.

“The board acknowledges Mr George’s significant contribution to RFG over his tenure since 2018 and thanks him for his leadership and commitment to RFG, and for supporting an orderly transition to the company’s next phase of leadership,” the company added.

Cheadle – who joined the board in February this year – was also thanked for her service.