Metcash names Bruce Sabatta as CEO of foodservice and convenience

Bruce Sabatta will become the CEO of Metcash Foodservice & Convenience, the group’s wholesale distribution business, according to a recent announcement.

Effective March 2, Sabatta comes into the role with more than 30 years of experience in the industry, including a six-year tenure as chief operating officer of Primo Foods. He will take over from Superior Foods founder Craig Phillips, who will transition into an advisory role.

“We are pleased to have Bruce join us as CEO of our recently merged Foodservice & Convenience business,” Metcash Food CEO Grant Ramage said. “He is a high-calibre executive with a strong track record of success.”

“I would like to thank Craig for his outstanding contribution as CEO. His leadership, industry expertise and entrepreneurial drive have been instrumental in shaping both Superior Foods and the newly created Foodservice & Convenience business.

“We are grateful for Craig’s continued support and the retention of his extensive business and industry knowledge as he moves into an advisory role.”

The Metcash group saw a 7.2 per cent increase in food sales in a trading update for the first half of the 2026 financial year. However, underlying profit after tax decreased 5.9 per cent to $126.7 million in what the company described as “challenging conditions”.

Responding to Sabatta’s appointment, and his own transition, Phillips added: “After 34 years, it is the right time to take a step back.”

“I would like to warmly welcome Bruce and have confidence that he will help drive this business to even greater success.”