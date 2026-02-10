CareersLeadership

Failure is fuel? Lessons from Australia’s leading founders

Rachael Wilde’s story begins not with glamour or scale but grit.
By Shanthi Murugan
Failure is success in progress. Those are not my words. Einstein said that. He knew a thing or two about failure and success in equal parts. Failure ties the human race together; there isn’t a person alive who hasn’t experienced it. Even the one-year-old sitting across from me as I type this is attempting to eat their breakfast without much luck. But if we take Einstein at his word, the one-year-old isn’t failing; they’re simply on a pathway to mastering breakfast. We know this to be tru

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

Yum China’s winning formula: Lower-tier cities as key markets

Tong Van
Old Hardware
Sustainability

Officeworks to host recycling pop-up day to collect used electronics

Celene Ignacio
back of man’s head and woman in red sunglasses eating grill'd burgers and chippies lifestyle shot 2024
Strategy IR Pro

Why Grill’d’s TikTok has gone private for Gen Z and Gen Alpha customers

Tamera Francis
A mailbox with Shopify logo sticker on it
E-commerce IR Pro

Shopify is betting big on AI, and small businesses stand to benefit

Reuters
An image of a consumer shopping for fashion on a smartphone
Strategy

Australian retail in 2025: Key trends, challenges and opportunities

John Williams
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay