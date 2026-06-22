BusinessStrategy

Can ‘accidental retailer’ Erica Berchtold fix David Jones’ $170m problem?

(Source: Supplied)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Erica Berchtold once planned to be a journalist. A naturally curious person who, by her own admission, loves talking to strangers, she had been working in PR when a chance encounter with the Harvey Norman business changed her trajectory entirely. “I absolutely loved the business and begged them for a job,” she told Inside Retail in 2023. “They gave me a job as a buyer, and I really came into my own there.” More than two decades later, that accidental detour has delivered her to the most

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