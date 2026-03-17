Brooki Bakehouse appoints CEO to lead expansion

Brooki Bakehouse is accelerating its expansion plans following a $25 million investment from Arada Hospitality last year, alongside a leadership change to drive growth.

Founded in 2022 by Brooke Bellamy, the business is known for its handcrafted cookies, cakes, and gifting range.

Arada, established in 2017, operates across property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, and hospitality, with a presence in Australia and the UK and a portfolio that includes gyms, as well as F&B and retail assets.

With Andrew Head as CEO to lead execution, Bellamy says she can now focus on product innovation, creative direction, and customer engagement.

Head brings more than two decades of experience across property, hospitality, and food and beverage, most recently serving as CFO of Australian Lebanese restaurant chain El Jannah.

Brooki Bakehouse says Head’s background in building financial capability and supporting high-growth businesses will be key as it scales operations.

“The opportunity now is to build the operational engine that supports scale, ensuring we expand in a disciplined way, strengthen performance, and maintain the premium positioning our customers expect as we grow,” Head said.

“Our community has grown beyond anything we imagined,” Bellamy added. “What they connect with most is the creativity, the product, and the energy of our spaces.”