BusinessWorkforce

How to manage change without burning out employees

burnout
By Ashling Withers
2025 is set to be yet another year of disruptive change for the retail industry.  In the past three years, the average employee experienced 10 planned enterprise changes, up from two in 2016. It’s exhausting and the Harvard Business Review tells us that employees’ willingness to support enterprise change collapsed to just 43 per cent in 2022 compared to 74 per cent in 2016.  So how can businesses successfully inspire and motivate their employees to continue to deliver on the change

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay