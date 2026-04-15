Guzman y Gomez global marketing boss resigns

Guzman y Gomez global chief marketing officer Lara Thom has resigned from her role after almost a decade with the casual dining Mexican-themed chain.

Steven Marks, Guzman y Gomez founder and co-CEO, praised Thom’s approach to her role.

“Lara brought real energy and conviction to the GYG brand. She cared deeply about doing it right, not just what looked good, but what actually connected with people. We’re grateful for everything she gave to GYG, and whatever comes next for her, I have no doubt it’ll be great,” Marks said.

Thom leaves on April 24 and Marks confirmed her position will be filled by Claire West, who joined GYG in February, after almost two years at Woolworths.

“Claire West will step up to lead our broader marketing function, working closely with director of communications, Alison Peake and our Australian and international teams to provide the global marketing leadership GYG needs. I have full confidence in her and the team,” Marks said.

Marketing leader took on global role in 2019

Lara Thom joined GYG as chief marketing officer in January 2017 after leading digital marketing at Vittoria Food & Beverage and Salmat Digital. She also brought small business ownership experience to her role with the hospitality chain.

In 2019 she took on the global marketing leadership role.

Thom said the timing was right for her to step away from the popular Mexican-inspired chain.

“The business is in an exceptional position to become the best and biggest restaurant company in the world, and it feels like the right time for me to hand GYG marketing over to a new generation of leaders who will take GYG to its next phase of growth in Australia and globally,” Thom said.

Thom told Franchise Executives she is most proud of The New Healthy brand platform a three-year project which became a brand-defining move proving that fast food doesn’t have to be bad food. Thom worked with Steven Marks and suppliers to eliminate preservatives, artificial flavours, added colours and unacceptable additives in GYG’s food.