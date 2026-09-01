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How Simon Griffiths made people care about a toilet roll

Simon Griffiths, CEO of Who Gives A Crap
The Who Gives A Crap co-founder on shaking up supermarket aisles and scaling with purpose. (Source: supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
In 2012, Simon Griffiths sat on a toilet for 50 hours, livestreaming from a draughty warehouse until he and co-founders Danny Alexander and Jehan Ratnatunga had pre-sold enough toilet paper to finance their first production run. The stunt raised more than $50,000 and gave the young company something most brands spend years trying to manufacture: a founding story people actually remember. Fourteen years later, the Melbourne-founded business Who Gives A Crap donates 50 per cent of its profits to w

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