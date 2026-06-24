Donut King appoints Tom Elliott as executive GM

Five months after returning to Retail Food Group as group strategy and performance manager, Tom Elliott has been appointed executive general manager at Donut King.

Last year, Elliott spent nine months as CEO at Hog’s Breath Cafe after a 14-year stint at RFG, which included nearly three years as Donut King senior brand manager and two years as the doughnut brand’s GM.

Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Elliott wrote, “This brand has played a huge part in my career journey, and having the opportunity to return and lead such an iconic Australian brand is something I’m incredibly proud of.

“I step into this role at an important time for our brand, our franchise partners and our customers. The retail environment continues to evolve, and I’m excited about the opportunity ahead, building on our strong foundations, unlocking new opportunities and continuing to evolve Donut King for the next generation.”

Donut King is one of RFG’s core brands and sits within its cafe, coffee and bakery (CCB) division. CCB accounts for 72 per cent of RFG’s domestic revenue. In the first half of FY26, the division saw sales impacted by declining store numbers but improved average weekly sales.