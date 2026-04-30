Craveable Brands appoints new Chargrill Charlie’s CEO

Craveable Brands has revealed its new CEO for Chargrill Charlie’s is Scott Bradley, who joins the chicken business from Grill’d.

Bradley was regional general manager at Grill’d more than four years, and played a key role in scaling the brand. Before this he held the COO role at Schnitz, and was national operations manager at Associated Retailers.

Craveable Brands group CEO Josh Kilimnik said “Scott’s impressive track record in premium QSR and his deep understanding of franchise development perfectly position him to lead Chargrill Charlie’s in its next phase of growth.”

Kilimnik said Bradley has “a unique blend of entrepreneurial drive and sophisticated operational expertise that perfectly aligns with our vision for the brand”.

In addition to his corporate leadership roles, Bradley has experience as a business owner and founder. He co-founded Yo-get-it frozen yoghurt bars, growing the frozen yoghurt network to more than 25 stores across Australia and China.

“Having been a founder and owner myself, I understand the dedication it takes to run a successful business, and I know what our partners need to thrive,” Bradley said.

“Chargrill Charlie’s is an exceptional brand with a loyal customer base, and I am passionate about working closely with our teams and franchise partners to sharpen our operations, elevate the customer experience, and accelerate our growth.”

Bradley will be based in Sydney at Craveable Brands’ offices and work closely with Nathan Kelk who will continue to support the growth of Craveable’s business on a group level.