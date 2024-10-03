Barbeques Galore CEO Angus McDonald to move on after five years

Angus McDonald, CEO of BBQ retailer Barbeques Galore, will step down from the role at the end of this year for undisclosed reasons.

“I am proud of the progress we have made in the capability, engagement, and career development of our team and our franchisees,” McDonald wrote in a LinkedIn post announcing his decision.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to be able to contribute in some way to the growth and development of so many careers during this time. There are very few things more rewarding than seeing so many who have been promoted through the organisation during this time, achieving both personal and professional growth.”

McDonald has been CEO of Barbeques Galore since 2019 and has played a key role in the company’s growth, including the introduction of 40 award-winning new design stores and brands such as Gozney and Masterbuilt.

Alex Foster, who has 20 years of retail experience at discount supermarket Aldi, will take over the position.

With 27 years of experience in the retail industry, Foster most recently served as MD for NSW/ACT and has held senior positions in Australia, Germany, and Hong Kong.

Barbeques Galore launched a B2B e-commerce site in May with the goal of expanding its wholesale operations in Australia and internationally. In addition, the company introduced a B2B presence in the New Zealand market, distributing its products directly to local independent and national retailers.