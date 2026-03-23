CareersFood & beverage

Red Rooster, Oporto parent Craveable Brands taps Josh Kilimnik as CEO

Josh Kilimnik
Josh Kilimnik will begin the role on March 31 (Source: Supplied/LinkedIn)
By Harry Booth

Craveable Brands, the parent company of Red Rooster, Oporto, Chicken Treat, and Chargrill Charlie’s, has announced the appointment of Josh Kilimnik as CEO.

The move comes after Karen Bozic resigned as CEO after six years at the helm.

Formerly serving as the CEO of Domino’s Asia, Kilimnik will begin his role on March 31.

Taking over from the group’s interim CEO, Tim Fawaz, Kilimnik brings 28 years of experience in the industry.

“Josh is an accomplished franchising leader with a depth and breadth of experience in the quick-service industry, which will be an asset to the business,” Fawaz said.

“Josh brings a proven track record of delivering profitable growth which, combined with his deep end-to-end understanding of restaurant operations and global leadership experience, means we are confident he is the right leader to deliver value for our franchise partners.”

Fawaz will return to his role as chief financial and operating officer.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Craveable team and to have the opportunity to lead an organisation home to such iconic Australian brands,” Kilimnik added.

“After several years based overseas, it’s also incredibly exciting to be returning home to Australia permanently. I look forward to working with our franchise partners and the team to deliver value to both our customers and franchise network.”

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