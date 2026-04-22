PE Nation co-founder Claire Greaves returns, CEO calls her ‘unmatched’

PE Nation has revealed that co-founder Claire Greaves has been working as creative director for the past year, following her departure from the business in 2024.

Her role as creative director is the same one that fellow co-founder, Pip Edwards, stepped down from in the same year.

Greaves’ return comes after the company’s CEO, Hamish Stuart, continues with his efforts to rebrand the Sydney-based activewear brand. He described Greaves as a “significant asset” to the business.

“Her understanding of this brand, its customer, and its place in the market is unmatched,” Stuart added. “Combined with the commercial and operational team we have built, we are in a strong position to execute on our growth strategy across all three of our key markets.”

Greaves said her role as creative director is “about returning to what this brand does best”.

“We’ve done significant work over the past year, and I’m really proud of where the brand is heading,” she added.

A company spokesperson said the news “represents both a homecoming and a forward step. The focus now is squarely on what comes next.”

Now stocked in 142 locations globally, PE Nation said its international growth is a key priority, particularly in the UK and the US.