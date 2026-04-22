CareersAppointments & exits

PE Nation co-founder Claire Greaves returns, CEO calls her ‘unmatched’

PE Nation
PE Nation’s co-founders, Pip Edwards and Claire Greaves (Source: PE Nation)
By Harry Booth

PE Nation has revealed that co-founder Claire Greaves has been working as creative director for the past year, following her departure from the business in 2024.

Her role as creative director is the same one that fellow co-founder, Pip Edwards, stepped down from in the same year.

Greaves’ return comes after the company’s CEO, Hamish Stuart, continues with his efforts to rebrand the Sydney-based activewear brand. He described Greaves as a “significant asset” to the business.

“Her understanding of this brand, its customer, and its place in the market is unmatched,” Stuart added. “Combined with the commercial and operational team we have built, we are in a strong position to execute on our growth strategy across all three of our key markets.”

Greaves said her role as creative director is “about returning to what this brand does best”.

“We’ve done significant work over the past year, and I’m really proud of where the brand is heading,” she added. 

A company spokesperson said the news “represents both a homecoming and a forward step. The focus now is squarely on what comes next.”

Now stocked in 142 locations globally, PE Nation said its international growth is a key priority, particularly in the UK and the US. 

Recommended By IR

A Badrnes & Noble store exterior shot from 2015.
Strategy IR Pro

How Barnes & Noble is reinventing itself in a shifting book retail market

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Image of Cue store shopfront.
Leadership

Melanie Remai takes the helm at Cue as Hilco hastens restructure

Darshana Gupta
McDonald's Hong Kong Mood Engine
Store design

McDonald’s Hong Kong unveils Mood Engine concept

Kaycee Enerva
First Things First Coffee
Strategy

Zarraffa’s Coffee buys SA chain First Things First

Sarah Stowe
Image of Cinnabon store in a mall.
Openings & closings

Cinnabon makes Melbourne return under new license holder

Darshana Gupta
a model wears Cettire outfit
Online marketplaces

Cettire sees major sales drop amid tariff war

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.