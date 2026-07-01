Joyce Corporation shifts KWB Group MD, announces new CEO

Retail business investor Joyce Corporation has completed a leadership transition at home renovation company KWB Group, which sees the introduction of a new CEO.

The 12-month-long transition plan led by the ASX-listed parent company transitioned former MD John Bourke to a new role of non-executive director, while former deputy CEO Cameron Crowell has been named the group’s CEO.

“John has been pivotal in building KWB Group into a clear market leader in the Australian kitchen and wardrobe renovation market,” said Joyce Group chair Jeremy Kirkwood. “We are deeply grateful for his leadership, commercial focus and commitment to the business over many years.”

KWB’s portfolio, which includes Kitchen Connection and Wallspan, has been a significant and steady contributor to Joyce Corporation’s balance sheet. Its profits for the past four years have hovered around $25 million, with sales already growing by 13.9 per cent in the first half of the previous financial year.

“We are also very pleased to confirm Cameron’s formal appointment as CEO,” Kirkwood added.

“He is a well-credentialled leader of the business and is well placed to guide KWB Group through its next phase of growth and operational development. I wish John a very happy and relaxing retirement and Cam every success as he takes full executive responsibility for KWB.”