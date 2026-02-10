Domino’s Pizza Enterprises names McDonald’s Andrew Gregory as new CEO

Franchise operator Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has appointed a senior McDonald’s executive to be its next CEO.

Andrew Gregory, who previously headed the burger giant’s ANZ operation, will begin the new role “no later” than August 5 and replace Mark Van Dyck, who resigned before Christmas.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises is the restaurant chain’s largest franchisee globally and the largest operator in Australia.

“Following a period of transition, the board is pleased to appoint a global CEO with deep quick service restaurant experience and a strong understanding of franchised business models,” executive chairman Jack Cowin said.

“Andrew is a highly regarded operator and leader, and we are confident he is well placed to lead Domino’s through our next phase of performance improvement and growth.”

Gregory has previously served as MD and CEO of McDonald’s ANZ and as McDonald’s senior vice president, global franchising, development, and delivery officer in the US.

Domino’s said that Gregory will also relocate from the US to Brisbane for the role.

“During the transition period, Mr Cowin will continue to serve as executive chairman, working closely with Mr Gregory to ensure an orderly handover,” Domino’s added.

“This transition ensures continuity, stability and momentum for the business, while allowing Andrew sufficient time to engage with our markets, franchise partners and leadership teams.”