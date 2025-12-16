BusinessWorkforce

Wearable tech not effective in dealing with customer aggression, study finds

Employees experiencing customer aggression has risen by 56 per cent in two years (Source: Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

Wearable technology may not be the solution to helping employees amid a rising wave of customer aggression, according to a study published by the Queensland University of Technology (QUT).

This comes after a 2023 survey of Australian retail and fast-food workers, which found 87 per cent of them had experienced customer abuse, up from 56 per cent in two years. 

“Since the pandemic, we have seen rates of customer aggression increase across the retail and fast-food sectors. During the busy Christmas period, customer aggression really peaks, driven by frustration, car park chaos, crowding and busy shopping centres,” Professor Gary Mortimer said.

“Our findings show that while extra CCTV can act as a visual deterrent and reduce stress, wearable technologies like Duress Watches may backfire for employees who feel overwhelmed by tech.”

Products such as the Duress Watch often carry discrete SOS signals. They can be programmed to contact specific members of a workforce once triggered.

But the research claimed non-technology solutions may be the answer, with the use of uniformed security guards being “categorically” proven to make employees feel safer.

Professor Mortimer and Dr Shasha Wang, who conducted the study, said they are now looking at low-cost solutions to reducing customer aggression in the first place.

“Retailers, workers unions and industry associations have invested heavily in technologies to keep workers safe, including the use of facial recognition technology and body-worn cameras,” Mortimer added.

Dr Wang said a 2023 study she conducted with Professor Mortimer found employees exposed to customer aggression often faced increased emotional exhaustion and a higher rate of job stress.

“In our 2025 study, we reconfirmed that customer aggression increased job stress so we wanted to understand what types of technologies could be used to reduce the impact of aggression on job stress, essentially making workers feel safer,” Dr Wang said.

“Technology isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Managers need to consider individual employee traits – especially their level of comfort with technology – before implementing wearable surveillance devices.”

Mortimer added: “This research is a wake-up call for businesses investing in innovative surveillance. It’s not just about the tech; it’s about how people interact with it.”

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Woman Stealing Clothes From Store
Workforce

Retail crimes cost surging, now 2 per cent of annual turnover in Australia

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Beauty incubator Maesa reveals top beauty industry trends for 2025

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Designer Vera Wang walks the runway during the Vera Wang Women's show as a part of Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week
Financial

Vera Wang sells namesake brand to WHP Global

Kaycee Enerva
Influencer Tera Feng prepares before hosting a livestream sales session on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, at her apartment in Shanghai, China December 16, 2024.
Marketing IR Pro

Xiaohongshu emerges as key digital commerce platform in China’s retail landscape

Casey Hall
Supermarkets IR Pro

LaManna’s CEO on curating a personalised supermarket experience for the holidays

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.