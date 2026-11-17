r. The project’s founder, Tanya Egerton, had an intuition that second-hand clothes could go a long way. “It could have three or four lives out there,” she told Inside Retail of Nulpurr Op Shop. One of those lives took donated workwear down a dirt-road runway at a community fashion parade, now the centrepiece of Fashioning Change, a documentary premiering in Sydney this month. Afterlife of a garment Egerton’s work began in another remote Northern Territory community, Jilkminggan, where local women wanted to fund an art centre through an op shop. “We thought we’d just get a couple of boxes of clothing. That post went viral.” Egerton said. Before she knew it, two semi-trailer loads of clothing arrived in Katherine; the women funded their art centre and neighbouring communities became interested. “There was all this excess stock, so other communities started calling. Word of mouth is really strong, and they were like, ‘We want to start it too.’” A decade later, about 50 communities are now involved across the Kimberley, the Northern Territory and Queensland. “There’s a huge amount of clothing going to landfill. Much of it is still usable, wearable clothing that can have a second life.” Egerton said. Seamless, Australia’s national clothing stewardship scheme, estimates that 880 million items of clothing went to landfill in 2024. Egerton herself has seen what happens when a shop opens in a place where people have worn the same clothes for months. Suddenly, the man she knew by his red checked shirt is wearing something else. “I think that’s the thing that we’ve helped people understand – people are the same out here as they are there – they want to dress up. People wear suits when they go to funerals or graduations,” she explained. “People want to look deadly out here.” The community parade Back in Urapunga, where the op shop was established by Elders Margaret, Kathleen and Rhonda Duncan, that frame of mind brought about the community’s first fashion parade, supported by Nulpurr Op Shop and the Remote Op Shop Project. Egerton and designer Lois Hazel brought sewing machines to the community, thinking they might spend a day helping people get started. “As soon as we got there, we brought out a bunch of pens and some pads, and everyone started drawing their designs straight into the books,” Egerton recalled. The runway was a dirt road with a row of chairs on either side, with 15 people on the catwalk and around 30 spectators. She said a mother painted a dingo and sunset on a dress she’d made from recycled fabric, and her daughter, about eight, wore it down the dirt road. Even a white canvas jumpsuit from workwear retailer Blackwoods was successfully upcycled. The girls cut it into a jacket, kept some of the hi-vis and painted a local sunset across the back. Egerton said the team wanted to show how what some people might see as waste can be reimagined into something that creates opportunities for enterprise. “It can actually be cut up, sewn back together, and contain the stories of people, place and culture through designs. Then that can be showcased by the women, the girls and the young fellas too.” Afterwards, Egerton asked one of the girls how she’d felt out there. “I didn’t feel any shame. I felt like I was walking on the moon,” the girl said. The making of the clothes and the parade are captured in Fashioning Change, a 25-minute documentary. Egerton approached filmmaker Laticia Braving about making it, and four women from Urapunga are travelling to Sydney for the premiere at the Museum of Sydney on 25 November. “We spent time capturing what life is like in Urapunga, and that’s a legacy piece that will be there for the community for generations to come,” Egerton said. “For young people to look back at that and be able to see some of those people, who will be their grandparents, their great-grandparents, and people who have passed, is really special.”