The Woolworths Group has told investors it plans to add another $10 billion to its group sales by fiscal 2029.

CEO Amanda Bardwell said the supermarket giant can achieve this through its nation-leading store network, accelerating growth at its discount homeware retailer Big W, and leaning into its high-margin areas of the business such as Everyday Rewards and its retail media segment.

If the group achieved its forecast by 2029, total year-end revenues would stand at around $81.5 billion.

“We get there in three ways. First, with our foundation in Australian food, seeing our Woolworths retail sales grow above market, and seeing earnings before interest and tax grow faster than sales,” Bardwell said.

“The second part is seeing improved returns in New Zealand and Big W. And thirdly, adding the incremental growth from our high-margin platforms.”

Bardwell also pointed to the group’s ongoing efforts to lower its cost of doing business. After peaking in fiscal 2025, following an “unsustainable” post-Covid increase, Woolworths achieved $400 million in above-store cost savings across the group in fiscal 2026.

These cost reductions come alongside Woolworths’ ongoing efforts to lower prices. In its latest quarterly earnings, the supermarket revealed it had achieved lower average shelf prices for 11 consecutive quarters.

“Price trust matters, and we’re focused on delivering affordable and dependable value through our lower shelf prices, making sure that our overall basket prices are competitive,” Bardwell added.

The group is also targeting roughly 20 store openings each year for its namesake business, while increasing the proportion of its store network covered by its e-commerce offer.