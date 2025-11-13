Woolworths opens $60 million Adelaide fulfilment hub to meet online demand

Woolworths has opened a new $60 million Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) in Keswick, Adelaide, to expand its online grocery services.

The 9500sqm facility will double Woolworths’ online delivery capacity across Greater Adelaide, adding up to 15,000 additional weekly orders.

The site will serve as a central hub for online orders in the Greater Adelaide area, while nearby Woolworths stores will continue to handle pick-up and on-demand services through Direct to Boot Now and Milkrun.

“When it comes to grocery shopping, customers are more and more looking for speed and convenience,” said Amitabh Mall, MD for eComX at Woolworths Group.

“Over the past four years, our online deliveries have expanded at an average rate of 20 per cent per annum, and we see this continuing.

“With the Adelaide CFC, our seventh nationally, we’re investing to meet that demand. It will increase online capacity by 15,000 orders a week and allow us to offer same-day and next-day delivery across 130 postcodes across the Adelaide area, spanning over 3000 square kilometres.”

The new CFC is expected to create around 400 local jobs by Christmas, including more than 30 First Nations employees and 30 refugee team members.

Most recruits will work as “personal shoppers,” picking and packing online orders.

The site will include 12 bays in its direct-to-boot facility, the largest in South Australia, offering more flexible pick-up options for customers.

The new team members were recruited through Woolworths’ employment partners SYC and Community Corporate, which focus on diversity and inclusion.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Woolworths Group to provide these vital, career-starting opportunities for refugees at the new Adelaide CFC,” said community corporate CEO and founder Carmen Garcia.

Construction of the facility began in 2024 in partnership with CIP Construction and Sarah Construction Group.

The Adelaide centre joins Woolworths’ network of seven Customer Fulfilment Centres across Australia, located in all major eastern cities and now SA.