Can two big hires save Kate Spade?

ecades of experience working with brands including Alexander McQueen, Calvin Klein and Tiffany & Co. Allison Badea, meanwhile, arrives from Maybelline, where she most recently served as global SVP. She has also held senior leadership roles at L’Oréal and Giorgio Armani, giving Kate Spade two executives with extensive experience in fashion, beauty and brand building. The appointments come at a difficult time for the business. Kate Spade’s sales fell 10 per cent in the latest quarter to US$220 million, a performance made to look substantially worse as sister brand Coach continued its Gen Z-fuelled resurgence, posting a 31 per cent increase in sales to US$1.7 billion. As Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, told Inside Retail, the contrast between the two brands goes beyond execution. “While Tapestry’s execution at Coach has been nothing short of brilliant, the group has really struggled to turn the tide at Kate Spade,” he said. “Since its heyday, Kate Spade has gone off the boil and is not held in the same regard by consumers. Carving out a new niche has proved to be very difficult and is not helped by the assortment being somewhat confused. There are often nice individual pieces, but the whole range is not all that compelling, and it lacks a coherent narrative to pull it together. This makes it a nice-to-have, rather than a must-have brand – which in the current environment is a sales killer. “Nothing will happen until the situation on the ground changes and Kate Spade presents itself in a way that allows it to compete better with other premium brands, and even with more accessible brands like Aritzia.” Will fresh blood help bring about Kate Spade’s comeback? However, Frankie Margotta, strategy director of consulting firm TripTK, provided a more positive take on Kate Spade’s new leaders. “At a glance, I think the executive switch-up is a good move. The new team understands and has the capacity to build a brand, rather than simply manage a business, and that, in my opinion, is what’s really challenging Kate Spade today. “With Badea and Saunders’s appointments, Kate Spade now has considerable talent with experience across the fashion, beauty and luxury sectors working in tandem to build something people will buy into over time rather than buy once because it’s convenient or a good deal.” Where the brand thrived in the 1990s, Margotta explained, was by bringing something fresh and new to the consumers of that era – accessories that were not only functional but also aesthetically chic, at a more accessible price point. The reality is that in today’s market, with the growth of luxury resale and current socioeconomic realities, Kate Spade has to entirely shift its approach to how it sells products to consumers. While it is not likely to get back to its heyday entirely, there is hope for Kate Spade to successfully connect with a new generation of consumers. Where Kate Spade goes from here “The brand already seems to be trending in the right direction: less inventory, fewer stores and SKUs, alongside a move away from constant discounting and associating the brand with bargains and deals. It’s worth mentioning that accessibility and bargains aren’t the same thing, even though we often lump them together. One still feels attainable and aspirational, whereas the other feels cheap and underwhelming,” noted Margotta. It will take time, and some short-term sacrifice may be needed to create longer-term gains. Kate Spade CEO Eva Erdmann knows that, Margotta said. Kate Spade may miss out on opportunistic sales in the near term, but stronger brand equity will create more loyalty over time, higher customer lifetime value and less dependence on constantly acquiring new customers, which is always more expensive. It will also create more efficiency across the organisation when everyone is operating around a shared ethos and design language. “The next step is understanding how that all intersects with people today and what role Kate Spade can play that feels true to the brand and relevant to who the consumer wants to be. At the end of the day, clothing and accessories are utilitarian. Anything beyond that is an act of self-expression, and that’s what fashion is. People already know who they are and what they think, or they’re figuring it out. What they need is to know who Kate Spade is and what the brand stands for, so they can make a clear choice: this is for me, or this isn’t.” Margotta concluded, “Establishing the core point of view and building a real connection with the core customer is what the brand has to get right. I think they now have the team to do it.” As Barney Stacher, CEO of consultancy Stacher & Stacher, told Inside Retail, “Kate Spade’s recent executive appointments are certainly encouraging, but leadership changes alone don’t revive a brand. They create the opportunity for transformation – the real challenge is what comes next.” Stacher explained that Kate Spade doesn’t have an awareness problem; it has a relevance problem. Consumers know the brand, but the issue is whether it can once again give shoppers a compelling reason to choose it over an increasingly crowded field of accessible luxury competitors. Instead of mimicking Coach’s aesthetic, Stacher recommended that Kate Spade learn from Coach’s consistent, long-game-focused approach to building a refreshed product assortment, an engaging consumer experience and a differentiated brand identity. “The opportunity for the new leadership team is to rediscover what has always made Kate Spade unique: its sense of optimism, playful sophistication and approachable style. Those qualities need to be expressed consistently across every customer touchpoint – from product collections and store environments to digital experiences and social engagement.” “Ultimately,” Stacher added, “these executive appointments should be viewed as the beginning of the journey rather than the solution itself. A successful turnaround will depend on whether Kate Spade can re-establish a distinctive point of view, consistently deliver on its brand promise and create the kind of emotional connection that keeps customers coming back. “In today’s retail landscape, sustained growth comes not just from selling another handbag, but from building a brand that customers genuinely want to be part of.” Further reading: Can Kate Spade take a page out of Coach’s playbook to spark a comeback?