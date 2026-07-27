BusinessMarketing

Can two big hires save Kate Spade?

Kate Spade’s new executive creative director Jonathan Saunders.
Kate Spade bets on new leaders.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Kate Spade’s search for a revival has entered a new phase. After reporting another quarterly sales decline, the American handbag and accessories brand has appointed two senior executives in the space of a week to restore its relevance with customers. Jonathan Saunders will become Kate Spade’s first creative director in five years following Nicola Glass’s departure. He joins from H&M-owned & Other Stories after leading its creative direction and brings more than two deca

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