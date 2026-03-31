BusinessRegulatory

Why the RBA’s payments reset feels like the “worst April Fool’s joke”

What looks like savings at the till may show up in prices instead. Pexels.
By Tahlia Whitfield
As the Reserve Bank moves to scrap card surcharges, Wes Lambert, CEO of the Australian Restaurant and Cafe Association, describes it as “the worst April Fool’s joke… and it’s not funny,” a remark that cuts through the policy language and captures the real unease settling across retail and hospitality. In six months, the small percentage tacked onto a coffee, a sandwich or a tank of fuel will disappear for most businesses. On paper, it looks like a simplification but in practice, it lan

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