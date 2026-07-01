BusinessStrategy

What a mess: Thailand’s cannabis industry in ruins one year after legal U-turn

Closed cannabis dispensary in Thailand.
Thailand’s cannabis crackdown.
By Michael Baker
You see them everywhere in Thailand: some occupying prominent street-corner spaces; others little hole-in-the-wall dispensaries. These shops are easy to identify because of their green livery and marijuana plant logos, but a staggering number of them – more than 10,000 – are no longer trading, and thousands more will follow in their footsteps over the next year. This is the mess left behind by opportunists who badly misread the tea leaves when former health minister, now prime minister, Anut

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