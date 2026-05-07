BusinessStrategy

Why rising fuel prices are hitting Asia’s emerging countries the hardest

Fuel nozzle at petrol station.
Asia battles fuel costs.
By Adam Thorn
Governments in Asia, the top oil-importing region, are scrambling to find alternatives and insulate their economies from the worst of the energy crisis triggered by the Iran war, but the pain is becoming increasingly costly. The disruption spurred the Asian Development Bank to cut its growth forecast for developing Asia and the Pacific to 4.7 per cent this year and 4.8 per cent in 2027, down from 5.1 per cent for both years previously. It lifted its inflation outlook to 5.2 per cent for this yea

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