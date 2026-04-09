BusinessSupply chain

It’s time to rethink retail media – your secret weapon against inflation

In-store digital ad display.
Energy shocks reshape retail behaviour.
By Simon Porter
We’ve seen this before. A geopolitical shock hits energy markets. Oil spikes. Inflation follows. The real impact isn’t just at the bowser. It’s also in the shopping aisle. The escalating Iran conflict is shaping up to be another energy-led inflation cycle. And in Australia, that flows directly into food. Not immediately. But inevitably. Australia sits at the end of a long, energy-dependent supply chain. Higher oil prices push up freight. Fertiliser costs rise. Farming input costs increase.

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

An image of the Temu and Shein apps against a black backgorund
Regulatory IR Pro

How the end of de minimis is forcing a global reset in retail supply chains

Tong Van
Supermarkets IR Pro

The future of shelf signage: How technology is transforming the moment of truth

Simon Porter
Tara McKeon standing outside of a pink building wearing a black and white checked dress and smiling
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

How Tara McKeon built Proud Poppy into a $20m brand with community at heart

Heather McIlvaine
Supply chain

Trump’s shock tariff pause focuses trade war on China

Reuters
Charles Kirol portrait
Electronics & appliances

Peloton appoints transformation expert as COO, reshuffles other leadership

Sean Cao
Asics Queensland flagship
Sports & adventure

Asics opens its first Queensland flagship store, in Brisbane CBD

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay