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Why is Vietnam still struggling with counterfeit goods?

Counterfeit clothing at Hanoi market.
Fake goods still flood Hanoi markets.
By Reuters
At a sprawling bazaar on the outskirts of Vietnam’s capital, the trade in counterfeit goods is bustling despite government crackdowns and the threat of US tariffs over the issue. “Police come once a year with a TV crew. They film the seizure of a shop, and then it’s business as usual,” said a seller at her stall displaying fake Ralph Lauren polos at Hanoi’s Ninh Hiep wholesale market. Ninh Hiep is among about 30 “notorious markets” worldwide identified by the US Trade Representativ

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