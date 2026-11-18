generally heading in a positive direction, and its dire experience with Nguyen Kim in Vietnam has hopefully focused the right minds on the major execution challenges that the company faces outside its home patch. Strategic adjustment continues, but we aren’t there yet At the end of the third quarter, Central operated almost 4,000 stores in Thailand and Vietnam that cover almost every retail category. It also owns 75 shopping malls in the two countries with a combined net leasable area of 777,000sqm, slightly down on last year. Central’s strategic reset has focused on right-sizing its portfolio by paring back on hardlines while expanding in food, health and beauty, and licensed fashion brands. In hardlines, it has already dumped Nguyen Kim in Vietnam which is a significant monkey off its back, but it has killed off only 11 units of underperforming mall-based Power Buy, B2S, and Office Mate stores over the last 12 months, while adding 29 units in its home improvement and automotive categories. The relatively low rate of attrition in the mall stores is partly due to the lack of flexibility inherent in being part of a mall ecosystem consisting of itself (that is, its own lifestyle malls) and the malls of its sibling company Central Pattana. Central’s own brands take critical (one might say preferential) floorspace in all of these malls, an example of corporate incest that serves a purpose but also makes normal decisions regarding store portfolio right-sizing more complicated. The same applies to the food and fashion segments: the mall anchors are all Central’s own brands, including its flagship Tops supermarkets and its Robinson and Central department stores. There has only been one department store closure this year, while Tops has added five supermarkets. Meanwhile, the small format Tops Daily, which competes with 7-Eleven and Lotus’s Go Fresh, among others in a fiercely competitive neighbourhood market sector, has added 29 stores to reach a portfolio of 577 by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, the Thai-Helps-Thai-Plus scheme that skewed spending toward mum-and-pops and their wholesale suppliers in the third quarter didn’t hurt Central’s flagship Tops stores as it did the Lotus’s supermarkets of its competitor, CP Axtra. This is likely attributable to differential market position: while Lotus’s serves low-to mid-market consumers who would be inclined to switch spending to independents to take advantage of the THTP subsidy, Tops’ demographic is relatively more affluent and far less likely to be influenced by the subsidy. Same-store sales are picking up, but from a low base Same-store sales growth is perking up nicely but from a low base, with food strongly positive at 7 per cent growth in the third quarter (+1 per cent on the two-year stack), fashion up 1 per cent (-3 per cent on the two-year stack), and only hardlines still lagging at -1 per cent (-4 per cent for the two-year stack). The latter is slightly more disappointing given that the nettlesome Nguyen Kim appliance chain that had bedevilled Central in Vietnam was no longer in the same-store database. However, it is the most sensitive of Central’s three retail segments to high household debt levels and mixed activity in the residential market, which are both mitigating factors. Even so, the hardlines segment has still contributed 30 per cent of the company’s EBITDA this year, down just a little from about 33 per cent last year. The headlines Total company revenue in the third quarter increased by 4.9 per cent year-on-year to 60.1 billion Thai baht (US$1.8 billion). This brought revenues for the first nine months to 187.8 billion baht (US$5.7 billion), a year-on-year gain of 3.2 per cent. Store and online sales, which comprise the lion’s share of total revenues, advanced by 4.8 per cent in the quarter, thanks to surging sales in the food and fashion segments which grew by 11.5 per cent and 8.6 per cent respectively. Hardlines sales fell by 6.6 per cent, partly due to the April 2026 divestiture of the Nguyen Kim (NK) consumer electronics chain in Vietnam. The company noted that excluding the NK effect, hardlines sales actually edged up by 0.4 per cent. Store productivity has increased with headline sales growth of 4.8 per cent outpacing 3.0 per cent growth in net selling area. However, it isn’t clear what percentage of omnichannel fulfilment is done by Central’s retail and wholesale stores. Rental revenues from the company’s malls in Thailand and Vietnam increased by 4.4 per cent to 2.0 billion baht (US$60 million). Gross margin as a percent of sales improved by 70 basis points, to 25.2 per cent, as the product mix shifted toward higher margin items. There was more income for the bottom line, adding in the company’s share of profits from its acquisition of 40 per cent of JD Sports earlier in the year. Altogether, net profit for the owners grew by 61 per cent to 2.1 billion baht (US$63 million). Cumulative profit for the first nine months of the year is 6.9 billion baht (US$210 million), up 45 per cent from a year ago. Central’s business in Thailand continues to outperform Vietnam, where growth in the food segment is much slower despite the addition of a hypermarket and two supermarkets. In fact, in the third quarter, while company food sales in Thailand skyrocketed by 17 per cent, they grew by only 2 per cent in Vietnam. The Thai government stimulus injection with the THT and THTP schemes has now run its course and the fourth quarter will lay bare the underlying condition of Thai retail. The Thai economy is still weak despite the government stimulus programmes and the central bank’s six interest rate cuts since October 2024. Energy and fertiliser prices have soared and food inflation is a dark cloud overhead and on the horizon. Compounding problems is the tourism slump in Thailand. According to the official numbers coming out of Hanoi, the situation is better in Vietnam, but consumers are not entirely in agreement if their current shopping habits are anything to go by: Central itself is reporting that nearly 40 per cent of consumers are delaying purchases while they wait for promotions. Further reading: How is Central Retail reshaping its sprawling retail empire?