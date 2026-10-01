BusinessStrategy

Why Gucci’s ‘Made in China’ sneakers are raising questions

Gucci Drip sneaker on display.
China-made shoes test Gucci’s luxury image.
By Reuters
Gucci has begun selling new luxury sneaker models labelled “Made in China”, a break with its Italian manufacturing tradition that some industry watchers say could undermine the brand’s high-end image as it races to win back middle-class shoppers. The move highlights the challenge facing Gucci designer Demna, who must create innovative products while keeping costs under control to attract so-called aspirational shoppers, the bulk of luxury consumers who are more price-sensitive than the sup

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