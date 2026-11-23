p a shared seasonal playbook that every brand can use. The problem is that the more a campaign is built from shared material, the harder a brand’s own assets have to work. And not every brand is fit for the Christmas season. Christmas campaigns have an attribution problem Creative effectiveness researcher Cubery gave Myer’s 2025 campaign a branded memorability score of 4.9 out of 10, noting that people struggled to connect the ad to the brand. The “Give something special” campaign showed a family opening gifts under a tree, friends exchanging presents and a festive lunch, all set to a Jamiroquai track. None of it belonged to Myer. A logo at the end isn’t enough to claim 60 seconds of shared material. When it comes to Christmas, Myer has two main problems. The department store doesn’t have a set of established brand assets to carry into a Christmas campaign, and it creates new campaigns every year. Each fresh start sends the brand’s mental structures back to square one. Dress brand codes for Christmas At the other end, Kmart has a rich brand identity system. All year, its advertising is unmistakable, with its logo, owned music and price graphics. Come Christmas, these assets are dressed for the season – the opening logo is surrounded by decorations, the music track begins with bells, the price graphics become baubles, and the end logo wears a Santa hat. Magical? Maybe not, but the brand is unmissable. Last year’s ad used the same treatment and tied first in Cubery’s 2025 ranking with a 7.5 branded memorability score. Bring the whole system to Christmas – not just one asset The strongest brands have an integrated system, where multiple assets reinforce one another across every touchpoint. They don’t just rely on one famous logo or colour. This year’s Make it Unmistakable study found that the combination of Optus’s connected system (colour, “yes”, typography and voiceover) generated a 7.4 times lift in distinctiveness. The research also found that Telstra is a logo-led brand without a strong system; its colour palette delivered almost no standalone lift in distinctiveness. Meanwhile, Kmart layers its assets together for maximum impact. Its Christmas ads don’t stray far from the year-round formula, but they could. The well-reinforced combination of distinctive assets would likely help people to recognise the brand in a different style of ad. Relying on a single famous asset is limiting. Coles’ most famous asset, the now-retired Down Down hand, doesn’t carry easily into Christmas. The brand’s next best option is Curtis Stone, who now has to be shoehorned into every Christmas campaign. Last year Coles tried to give centre stage to a basset hound instead of the famous chef, and the ad scored just 5.6 out of 10 in Cubery’s branded memorability. Embedded ideas should reinforce the brand Officeworks is one of Australia’s most recognisable brands. Alongside a strong asset system, it owns an idea – “Make bigger things happen”. The idea has a natural link to Christmas, and was central to the brand’s 2025 ad. In it, a young woman receives a camera from her grandfather as she thanks Pa for giving her “The start of something big”. In 2025, Myer told us to “Give something special”, and this year it says “Say more with Myer”. The brand certainly wants to own gifting, and its in-store Giftoriums grow ever larger. But, just like Officeworks has, any retailer can claim gift-giving. Unlike Officeworks, Myer doesn’t have the distinctive assets or embedded idea to make a shared concept its own. Shape shared codes into something only your brand could create Generic codes make recognition harder and slower, but they can work for a strong brand armed with the right tools. Coles doesn’t own Christmas lunch around the table. Those happy scenes hang on a single thread of recognition: Curtis Stone at the table. He’s back in 2026, but appears for barely one second of a minute-long ad. Coles may soon need to dig deeper to make Christmas lunch its own. Aldi doesn’t own tinsel or turkey, either. But only Aldi would make a family out of tinsel, or set sail in a gravy boat. Platforms like “Go a little extra” and “Time to shine,” backed by a low-price promise, give shared Christmas ideas an unmistakable Aldi attitude. Distinctive Christmas campaigns are built all year Creative cut-through, seasonal insight and rich storytelling all matter at Christmas. But they only count when people know whose ad they’re watching. Recognition in December begins in January, and it takes consistent, distinctive branding at every touchpoint. The payoff is a Christmas campaign that is both magical and unmistakable. Hayley Read is Senior Strategy Consultant at branding agency Principals.