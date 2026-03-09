BusinessStrategy

Why do brands go silent in the fitting room?

Clothes on hangers.
Why fitting rooms miss a brand moment. (Source: Pexels)
By Nicholas Ryan
Retailers spend heavily on brand voice, yet the moment customers try on clothes often remains a silent, forgettable experience. The other day, I was in Kmart grabbing a hoodie and some shorts (the classic NZ summer combo). As per usual, I needed to see if they worked for me, so I headed to the fitting rooms. Ok, fitting rooms isn’t quite… fitting. What I stepped into was more of a storage cupboard with a comically wobbly mirror. Bare grey walls. Fluorescent lights humming. A jumble of clothe

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

REY Aerial (Credit - Josh Brnjac)
Shopping centres & malls

Camilla opens store at Goodman’s Rosebery Engine Yards

Celene Ignacio
Sports & adventure IR Pro

Lululemon rides with Lewis Hamilton: shrewd move or brand mismatch?

Tong Van
japanese food
Strategy

Muji to open food market pop up in Sydney

Celene Ignacio
Hey Bud's 2025 campaign protesting tax on sunscreen
Strategy IR Pro

Marketers reveal their top trends for 2025: AI, community, experiential stores

Heather McIlvaine
Sustainability IR Pro

How Unilever, Mars Food and Kellogg’s are working with Yume to reduce food waste

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
a person shops online through app and website
Customer

‘Extreme price sensitivity and distrust’: How consumers view apps, websites

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay